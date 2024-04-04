The story follows American con artist Tom Riley (Andrew Scott) as he is tasked with heading to Italy to bring home an old acquaintance and a wayward scion of a shipping dynasty, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), now living a relaxed life away from his family responsibilities as a carefree painter.

Actress Dakota Fanning, who portrays Dickie's girlfriend Marge Sherwood in the series, told Netflix: "We were filming in so many of the most beautiful cities in the world; Rome, Venice, Capri, the Amalfi Coast. Naples had its own grit and electricity.

"It’s interesting because I do think that the show portrays the country in a different way than most people have seen Italy."

New York City, New York, USA

New York City. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

One of the most iconic cities in the world, New York City is the location for much of the premiere episode of Ripley, as we follow Tom Ripley's hand-to-mouth existence in the sprawling metropolis - which feels all the more oppressive in the almost gothic black-and-white.

Atrani, Italy

Atrani on the Amalfi Coast.

Atrani is the setting of multiple episodes in the series, as this is where Dickie and Marge live in Italy. The small city on the Amalfi Coast in the province of Salerno is in the Campania region of south-western Italy. The area today has a population of around 900 people.

The winding steps and mountainous exteriors make it a visually stunning backdrop.

Production designer David Gropman told Netflix: "It was just the incredible geography of that town, the relationship of the main square to the beach, all of those unbelievable paths, that maze of stairs and corridors through the mountain."

The location provided the production with space for Marge's home and Ripley's hotel room in the village too.

Capri, Italy

Capri, Italy. Slim Aarons/Getty Images

The setting of Dickie Greenleaf's villa was not filmed in Atrani, despite it being set there. Instead, this was filmed on the glamorous Italian island of Capri.

The island is legendary for being the home of Emperor Tiberius during his retirement from Ancient Roman politics.

In recent decades, Capri has continued to be legendary as a holiday destination for the rich and famous.

Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy. Andrea Staccioli/LightRocket via Getty Images

The main location of the action from episodes 4 to 6 of the series, the ancient capital city of Italy and the previous centre of the Roman Empire means the city is brimming with ancient architecture and cobbled streets that are as old as time.

Here, Tom Ripley begins to build a new life with a new name, but it is also where further crimes occur and everything threatens to unravel.

Palermo, Sicily, Italy

Palermo, Sicily. Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images

The medieval streets and numerous statues of the capital of the Italian island of Sicily, Palermo, are a key feature of the seventh episode in the series, which sees Tom Ripley hiding out in Southern Italian territory.

Recently showcased on the HBO series The White Lotus, Palermo also provides a location brimming with uncertainty, as Tom Ripley moves through the city with fear of being watched by authorities - and he's wise to worry.

Venice, Italy

Venice, Italy. Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The principal location for the finale episode, few places in the world are as romantic or as iconic as Venice.

Brimming with canals and the absence of automobiles, Venice has not much changed from the time of Tom Ripley.

Its medieval magnificence but inevitable doom to sink beneath the waters only adds to its romanticism, making it the perfect site for the show's climax.

