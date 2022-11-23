This new film sees Craig's detective attending a party at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, hosted by a tech billionaire for his friends. However, when someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

Daniel Craig and director Rian Johnson have teamed up once more for the sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion .

The film is one of two Knives Out sequels to have been ordered by Netflix, and is currently in UK cinemas before it drops on the streamer in December. But who stars in this new mystery and who do they play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. John Wilson / Netflix

Who is Benoit Blanc? Benoit Blanc is an eccentric world-famous detective, who previously helped to crack the case of Harlan Thrombey's death in Knives Out.

Where have I seen Daniel Craig before? Craig is of course best-known for playing James Bond in five films, as well as for being the only returning Knives Out star here. He has also starred in films such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Golden Compass, Layer Cake and Enduring Love.

Edward Norton plays Miles Bron

Edward Norton as Miles Bron John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Miles Bron? Miles Bron is a tech billionaire who invites all of his friends to his lavish private estate on a Greek island for a party.

Where have I seen Edward Norton before? Norton is known for a wide variety of film roles, including appearing in The Incredible Hulk, Fight Club, Isle of Dogs, American History X, Sausage Party and Primal Fear.

Janelle Monáe plays Cassandra 'Andi' Brand

Janelle Monáe as Andi. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Cassandra Brand? Cassandra, also known as Andi, is a tech entrepreneur and Miles' ex-business partner.

Where have I seen Janelle Monáe before? Monáe is a signer, rapper and actress, known for her roles in films such as Moonlight, Harriet and Hidden Figures and series such as Homecoming, Human Resources and Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams.

Kathryn Hahn plays Claire Debella

Kathryn Hahn as Claire with Janelle Monáe as Andi. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Claire Debella? Claire is a Connecticut governor who is now running for a position in the Senate.

Where have I seen Kathryn Hahn before? Hahn was recently seen in MCU series WandaVision, and will be getting her own spin-off series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. She is also known for appearing in films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Step Brothers and Bad Moms, as well as series such as Parks and Recreation, Transparent and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Leslie Odom Jr plays Lionel Toussaint

Leslie Odom Jr as Lionel with Kate Hudson as Birdie and Kathryn Hahn as Claire. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Lionel Toussaint? Lionel is a scientist who works for Miles.

Where have I seen Leslie Odom Jr before? Odom Jr is best-known for playing Aaron Burr in the original run of Hamilton, and has also starred in films including The Many Saints of Newark, One Night in Miami and Murder on the Orient Express.

Kate Hudson plays Birdie Jay

Kate Hudson as Birdie with Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel and Kathryn Hahn as Claire. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Birdie Jay? Birdie is a fashion designer who is prone to getting herself into scandals by making online blunders.

Where have I seen Kate Hudson before? The daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, Kate Hudson has appeared in films including Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold and Kung Fu Panda 3, as well as in Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told and a selection of episodes of Glee.

Jessica Henwick plays Peg

Jessica Henwick as Peg with Kate Hudson as Birdie. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Peg? Peg is Birdie's protective assistant who is constantly trying to stop her from getting into scandals.

Where have I seen Jessica Henwick before? Henwick is known for appearing in the Netflix MCU series Iron Fist, as well as in Game of Thrones. She has also appeared in films such as The Gray Man, The Matrix Resurrections, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and Love and Monsters.

Madelyn Cline plays Whiskey

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey with Janelle Monáe as Andi. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Whiskey? Whiskey is the young girlfriend of YouTube star Duke Cody, and is also an assistant on his channel.

Where have I seen Madelyn Cline before? Cline is best known for starring in Outer Banks, and has also appeared in two episodes of Stranger Things and the film Boy Erased as well as other series and movies.

Dave Bautista plays Duke Cody

Dave Bautista as Duke with Leslie Odom Jr as Lionel. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Duke Cody? Duke is a controversial YouTube star known for his support of the NRA and the men's rights movement.

Where have I seen Dave Bautista before? Ex-wrestling star Bautista is best-known for his role as Drax in The Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as for appearing in See, Dune, Spectre and Blade Runner 2049.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is out in UK cinemas now and will launch on Netflix on 23rd December. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

