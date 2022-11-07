In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Daniel Craig's enigmatic Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a fresh cast of eccentric suspects as part of a brand new case. The new cast includes Edward Norton, Jennifer Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista.

The full trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has finally been released – and the suave Detective Benoit Blanc has a new murder to solve, with a suspect hiding in plain sight.

The new trailer features Norton's character Miles Bron welcoming the eclectic gang of holidaymakers as they arrive on his luxury, sun-drenched Greek island, before Craig's Blanc makes his unwelcome entrance.

"I've invited you all to my island, because tonight a murder could be committed," Miles says. "My murder. Across the island I have hidden clues. You will have to closely observe each other. If anyone can name the killer, that person wins our game."

Following loud gun shots, a real murder occurs, before it cuts to Kate Hudson's Birdie wielding a pitchfork, and Janelle Monáe's Andi eying every guest suspiciously.

"The killer wouldn't hesitate to kill again if it covers their tracks," Blanc concludes. See for yourself below:

The movie's official Twitter account also shared the trailer, alongside the caption: "Nothing brings friends together like a killer party. Watch the brand-new trailer for Rian Johnson's #GlassOnion."

The film will have a theatrical release, playing in cinemas for one week only as a Sneak Preview Event from 23rd November, before debuting globally on Netflix on 23rd December. The sneak preview is set to run at select Vue and Cineworld cinema screens in the UK.

The first Knives Out was an extremely star-studded affair, with Craig joined by Chris Evans as the unruly Ransom Drysdale, Jamie Lee Curtis as Ransom’s mother Linda Drysdale and Christopher Plummer as Harlan Thrombey.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in cinemas on 23rd November and launch on Netflix on 23rd December. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

