The Matrix Resurrections ending explained: Will there be a sequel?

The Matrix has finally returned to cinemas with a belated fourth entry and, just like the preceding chapters, it deals with some big ideas that might leave some viewers scratching their heads.

Advertisement

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their iconic roles for the sequel, which begs a few questions in and of itself – check out our full breakdown on how Neo and Trinity are alive for more details on that.

Meanwhile, we now also know the exact identity of the new Morpheus, played by Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has the unenviable task of taking over from the legendary Laurence Fishburne.

The Matrix Resurrections ends on a somewhat unconventional note, both for a modern blockbuster and for an entry in this franchise, so here’s a refresher if you feel you may have missed something. Spoilers follow.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Matrix Resurrections ending explained

The final act starts picking up steam as Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith) begins detailing a “crazy” mission to rescue Trinity from the machines, which the pilots of Io are keen to volunteer for despite the enormous risks.

Trinity is being held in a heavily guarded pod in the machine city, which would be inaccessible if not for the high-tech digital Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) on their side.

In his semi-physical form, he is able to sneak through a ventilation system and create an entry-point for Bugs (Jessica Henwick), who begins the complex process of disconnecting Trinity from the Matrix.

However, in order for her to be brought back into the real world, she needs to consent to being unplugged, as an unwilling mind could easily break under such intense an ordeal.

In lieu of a red pill, Bugs will connect her own mind to Trinity to guide her through this process, as the two are deemed to have a high level of mental compatibility.

Neo is unable to fulfil this role as he is busy inside the Matrix confronting his former therapist – now revealed to be a machine called The Analyst – who agrees to an experiment to see if Trinity would willingly decide to leave his illusion.

Warner Bros

The stand-off takes place at the coffee shop where “Thomas Anderson” and “Tiffany” had been enjoying their stolen moments, with The Analyst doing his best to keep her distracted.

He sends in her faux husband and children to inform her of a family emergency that requires her immediate attention, a ploy she very nearly falls for.

But as she sees Neo detained by The Analyst’s forces, something flips in her mind and she remembers her true identity, sternly telling her simulated husband that her name is Trinity (and that she hates being called Tiffany).

At this point, The Analyst attempts to detain them both, but the re-coded Agent Smith leaps in to save them, having forged an uneasy alliance with Neo at an earlier point in the film.

However, that ends here; with The Analyst temporarily incapacitated, Smith turns his attention to his original nemeses Neo and Trinity, telling them: “Anyone could have been you, but I’ve always been anyone.”

Smith then activates the “swarm” function that The Analyst had utilised earlier in the film, but doing so in a far more twisted way, turning the bots that inhabit the Matrix into bombs that thoughtlessly hurl themselves from high storey windows.

Trinity hops on her motorbike with Neo and attempts to steer them to safety, but Smith’s reach is simply too great and they end up cornered on a rooftop, surrounded by military helicopters.

Warner Bros

With all routes blocked, they decide their only remaining option is to jump off the skyscraper, with Trinity having no idea what will happen next as all of her surreal dreams have ended at this point.

For a moment, it seems as if they are both doomed to fall, until Trinity suddenly begins hovering in mid-air.

This links back to an earlier reveal, where The Analyst had explained that separately neither Neo nor Trinity are particularly special, but together they are capable of incredible things – essentially forming “The One” of legend.

Neo and Trinity are pulled out of The Matrix by their allies in the real world and have a tearful reunion, but they still have a lot more work to do.

The final scene of the movie sees Neo and Trinity head back into The Matrix at the height of their power, confronting The Analyst once more with a rather smug new attitude.

He reminds them that there are many people living in The Matrix that don’t wish to leave the illusion and like things exactly how they are, but Neo and Trinity remain intent on changing things radically using their newly tapped abilities.

If you want to know more, we also have details on The Matrix Resurrections end credits scene.

Will there be a sequel to The Matrix Resurrections?

Warner Bros

The ending to The Matrix Resurrections is interesting in that it doesn’t leave a huge amount of ground to cover in a potential sequel, should Warner Bros choose to continue with this franchise.

Both Agent Smith and The Analyst are defeated in the final act, which also sees Neo and Trinity gain what appears to be near-complete control over The Matrix, to do with as they please.

With this in mind, the only way a sequel would be possible is if they were to lose these abilities and once again find themselves on the back-foot to the machines – but that would feel terribly regressive if not handled well.

Another potential thread to carry forward is this idea that some Matrix residents do not wish to be woken up, which could result in a group of humans teaming up with the machines to fight against Neo’s resistance force.

WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff told Deadline in October that “anytime Lana [Wachowski] wants to make a movie, we’re in”. The question is, would she want to make The Matrix 5?

As discussed in our The Matrix Resurrections review, this latest film can be interpreted as a negative comment on franchise filmmaking, and if this was indeed by design then perhaps this ending is intended to close the book on this world for good.

The Matrix Resurrections is out now in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.