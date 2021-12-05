Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer spotlights Spider-Man 2099

Sony Pictures has unveiled a first-look clip from the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which now has an official title that teases further instalments.

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld reprise their roles as Miles Morales (aka Spider-Man) and Gwen Stacy (aka Spider-Gwen) in the teaser for Across The Spider-Verse (Part One), scheduled for a cinema release in October 2022.

The action picks up shortly after where the first film left off, with Miles listening to music in bed when his friend (and crush) pops up from an alternate universe, leaving him stunned.

The first film received acclaim from critics, taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, which means there’s exceptionally high hopes for this sequel.

From the writing team, we get more amusing and endearing interactions between Miles and Gwen, while the film’s distinct animation style continues to provide a visual feast, with bright characters and surreal environments popping off the screen.

The final part of the trailer is clearly a work-in-progress, but it does give us a good look at Spider-Man 2099 in action, a fan-favourite comic book character teased in the first film’s comical end credits scene.

The character was voiced by Star Wars and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac, who is said to be returning for the sequel, while Insecure star Issa Rae is also joining the project in an as-yet-undisclosed role. Watch the new footage below:

Spider-Man 2099 was first introduced in the pages of Marvel Comics back in the 1990s as the alias of Miguel O’Hara, a genius geneticist from the distant future who has been involved in several time travel stories.

While an ally to Peter Parker in the comic books, it appears that he and Miles will get off on the wrong foot, judging from the brutal pursuit showcased in this first trailer.

And clearly, Sony Pictures has big plans for their animated Spidey franchise, boldly sticking ‘Part One’ onto the end of the Across The Spider-Verse title, implying that at least one additional film is also in the works.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part One is scheduled for release on Friday 7th October 2022.