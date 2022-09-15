Blade Runner TV series set 50 years after sequel confirmed at Amazon

Rumours that a series set in Ridley Scott's sci-fi world was in the works have been circulating since February, but the project is now greenlit with Silka Luisa ( Shining Girls ) appointed as showrunner, and Scott executive producing.

Blade Runner is getting the TV treatment – a series titled Blade Runner 2099 is headed for Amazon Prime Video .

Judging by the title, it looks like the series will be set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, 2017's sequel to Scott's original film, also starring Harrison Ford.

Speaking of the project, Amazon boss Vernon Sanders said: "The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers.

"We are honoured to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors."

Harrison Ford starred in both Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049.

The series is co-created by Alcon Entertainment, which holds the rights to Blade Runner. Alcon co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said they were "beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline".

They added: "Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time.

"So, we recognise that we have a very high bar to meet with this next instalment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner."

Casting details have yet to be announced, and it's unclear at this stage whether Ford, or Blade Runner 2049 co-stars Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, will reprise their roles.

