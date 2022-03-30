The acclaimed star of The Handmaid's Tale, Mad Men and Top of the Lake (to name just a few), Moss has been cited as one of our greatest television actresses and now we have another series for her to sink her acting teeth into.

A drama series is always an event when Elisabeth Moss puts in an appearance.

The new Apple TV Plus series Shining Girls, based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes, sees Moss take on roles in front of and behind the camera - directing episodes, starring in them all and working as an executive producer.

So, just when can we expect Shining Girls to hit our screens? Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming metaphysical thriller.

Shining Girls release date

Shining Girls premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday 29th April 2022.

The first three episodes will be released on this date, with a new episode arriving weekly each Friday.

The series will consist of eight episodes.

Shining Girls cast

The main cast of Shining Girls has been confirmed as below.

Elisabeth Moss as Kirby Mazrachi

Wagner Moura as Dan Velazquez

Jamie Bell as Harper Curtis

Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook

Amy Brenneman as Rachel

Erika Alexander as TBC

Chris Chalk as TBC

Describing her character, Moss told Deadline: "Kirby’s trauma has to do with the fact that she can never know exactly who it was that was a part of her attack, and that drives her crazy."

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in Shining Girls, premiering globally on 29th April on Apple TV Plus Courtesy of Apple TV+

She added: "It’s not the gender of the person. It’s the fact that she just cannot ever know who it was and he got away and she lived and who is this person? So if there was a person who attacked you, who was still out walking around… What I was trying to do was put myself in that headspace of how that would drive you crazy."

Wagner Moura's Dan is an investigative reporter who gets involved in cold case investigations with Kirby and they bond over their investigation.

Billy Elliot icon Jamie Bell, Hamilton star Phillipa Soo and The Leftovers actress Amy Brenneman also round out the main cast.

Shining Girls trailer

A trailer for Shining Girls was released by Apple TV Plus on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

Catch the clip below.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/GiNCIA4kszw

The footage makes clear the unnerving nature of the show and the dark subject matter that made the novel on which it is based such a hit.

Part of the series was shown at SXSW in March 2022.

Shining Girls plot

The official plot synopsis from Apple explains the plot, which is based on the best-selling novel Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes.

Elisabeth Moss in Shining Girls on Apple TV Plus Courtesy of Apple TV+

It states the show "follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault.

"When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity.

"As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead."

Shining Girls premieres on Friday 29th April 2022.