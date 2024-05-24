The singer then began singing the chorus of her song 24, before telling onlookers: "I wrote that for them."

The song, which features on her album Honeymoon, was released in 2015, which would suggest the song could have been featured in Spectre.

The Bond theme eventually went to Sam Smith, who sang Writing's On The Wall, which went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.

But all hope is not lost, with Del Rey teasing "one day, maybe".

"But I'm going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it's the title track," she said.

Fans won't be the only ones shocked by the revelation, with singer Raye backing them all the way.

The BBC reports that Raye was shocked by the news and said: "I can't believe she would have been rejected by them, because she just has the perfect energy for it.

"I feel like she would eat that up – and I feel like that should happen in the future."

Lana Del Rey sings in behind a mic at Graceland.

As for whether Raye would give the Bond theme a shot, it's promising!

"If they ever approached me, I'd roll over backwards, obviously," she said. "I don't know how those things happen, but it would be my absolute pleasure."

Raye won the award for Songwriter of the Year at last night's awards, with 2024 proving to be quite the year for the 26-year-old.

Earlier in the year, the singer made history at the BRIT Awards, winning a record-breaking six awards!

