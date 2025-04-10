Usually, these stories focus on dystopian settings and speculation about ominous futuristic technology, offering allegorical warnings about the world we live in today.

Season 7 just premiered on 10th April, bringing six brand new episodes from longtime writer and showrunner Charlie Brooker.

Among them is a sequel to the beloved, Star-Trek inspired episode USS Callister, bringing back previous cast members including Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson.

It's the first time Black Mirror has aired a follow-up to one of its earlier stories, setting a precedent for potential future seasons.

The show is clearly still going strong, so with that in mind, will Black Mirror return for an eighth season? Read on to learn everything we know so far.

Will there be a Black Mirror season 8?

Black Mirror season 8 hasn't officially been confirmed. However, fans have every reason to remain optimistic about the show's future.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, creator Charlie Brooker said: "Nothing is off the table. I'll keep doing this until people get sick of it. Or me.

"Or if the world suddenly, overnight, completely improves into a utopia, and we have no need for this kind of entertainment anymore, because we're all so happy out in the wild, patting unicorns on the head."

That's a pretty solid statement that he's happy to keep working on the show.

Black Mirror's renewal will obviously rely on its streaming numbers for Netflix, but right now it still appears to be one of the platform's most high-profile dramas, featuring a star-studded cast.

Black Mirror season 7. Black Mirror/Netflix

When might a potential Black Mirror season 8 come out?

Unlike a more straightforward serialised drama, Black Mirror doesn't just release a new season every one or two years.

The gap between seasons can vary, from one year (between seasons 3 and 4 in 2016 and 2017) to four (between seasons 5 and 6 in 2019 and 2023).

If the show does get renewed, the most likely wait time is about two years, with a Black Mirror season 8 potentially arriving in 2027.

This gives the creative team enough time to write, cast and film a new season.

Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson in Black Mirror. Nick Wall/Netflix

How many episodes would there be in a potential Black Mirror season 8?

Previous Black Mirror seasons lasted between three and six episodes, with most of the Netflix-era seasons being six episodes long.

With that in mind, a Black Mirror season 8 would almost certainly consist of six episodes.

But if the show's creators decide to make another experimental standalone special like the interactive film Bandersnatch, this could result in a shorter season, with the standalone special being released separately.

That's what happened with season 5 and Bandersnatch, which came out six months apart.

Siena Kelly in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who could star in a potential Black Mirror season 8?

In the past, it wouldn't make much sense to speculate about the future cast of Black Mirror. As an anthology series, it could basically cast anyone.

However, with the arrival of the USS Callister sequel episode USS Callister: Into Infinity in season 7, we could see other Black Mirror characters return for a new chapter in their story.

Charlie Brooker has teased the possibility of releasing other sequel episodes, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "We’re now looking at old episodes and thinking, 'How could you revisit that idea?'"

He obviously didn't name any names, but a few fan-favourite episodes do spring to mind, like the romantic San Junipero. There are also some episodes whose established world-building could be explored even further, like White Bear or Fifteen Million Merits.

Here are some key cast members who could theoretically return:

Yorkie - Mackenzie Davis (San Junipero)

Kelly - Gugu Mbatha-Raw (San Junipero)

Colin Ritman - Will Poulter (Bandersnatch)

Victoria Skillane - Lenora Crichlow (White Bear)

Bingham 'Bing' Madsen - Daniel Kaluuya (Fifteen Million Merits)

Is there a trailer for a potential Black Mirror season 8?

Given that the show hasn't been renewed yet, there is no trailer for Black Mirror season 8.

However, you can watch the trailer for season 7 here:

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.