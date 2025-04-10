The episode centres on schoolteacher Amanda (Rashida Jones), who suffers a medical emergency that sees her life unexpectedly put on the line.

That is until the doctor tells her husband Mike (Chris O'Dowd) about Rivermind, a revolutionary high-tech system that could keep her alive.

Like a sign from above, salesperson Gaynor (Tracee Ellis Ross) gives Mike and Amanda the chance they've been waiting for – but at a cost.

With the married couple having dreams of having a child one day, the costs for Rivermind continues to spiral out of control, and with it, the packages and perks start to differ wildly.

Between a rock and a hard place, Mike has to make some incredibly tough decisions for the sake of his wife and her health, with the series delivering on one of its most impactful endings.

But just what happened at the end of Common People? Read on for a full breakdown of the ending of the season 7 episode, but be warned: there are full spoilers ahead.

Black Mirror: Common People ending explained – What happened to Amanda?

Rashida Jones in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

While Rivermind seems to be the perfect opportunity for Amanda to continue living after her major health emergency, it soon transpires that the new system is set up like any money-grabbing tier-based business.

As a lifeline, Rivermind is undeniably a great asset for Amanda and her husband Mike. But it soon becomes apparent that the polished, customer-appeasing and almost 'trendy' tech company is actually just profiting from people's misfortune.

With financial stress already plaguing Amanda and Mike, they make cutbacks in their lives, and Mike continues to take on more work to pay for Amanda's Rivermind subscription.

When they go to visit Gaynor over a suspected malfunction, she informs them that they're introducing Rivermind Plus, a new subscription tier that has extended coverage, which means that they can actually travel outside of their county. It's $800 a month, but if they can't afford it, Amanda will just have to remain on the newly named Rivermind Common tier.

Soon, it becomes apparent that on the Common tier, advertisements are being run through Amanda. The eerie public service messages seem to come out at the most inopportune of times, jeopardising her job when an advert for Christian family counselling gets her into trouble after she relays it to one of her pupils.

Although Amanda doesn't have any recollection of the ads when they happen, Mike soon clocks onto them, and returning to speak to Gaynor at the Rivermind offices, she informs them that it's part of something new that they're trialling. Again, the only way to opt out of adverts is to upgrade to Rivermind Plus.

Amanda is told that if she can't stop the adverts, she's going to lose her job, which only puts more pressure on their finances, which is already under strain with the Common subscription.

Mike turns to performing degrading acts on DumDummies.com, a site he had previously been introduced to by his co-worker Shane. His first payment upgrades Amanda to Rivermind Plus, but soon it becomes clear that Amanda is sleeping longer.

Back at Gaynor's office, she informs them that Plus is actually now Standard, which means that Amanda is experiencing extended sleep mode as she's a non-premium user.

But all is well, as Gaynor explains, as they have an exciting new tier called Rivermind Lux. Although Amanda is opposed to the idea of upgrading again, Mike does some acts (with his mask off) on DumDummies and has enough to pay for Amanda's Lux subscription for the day.

Back at work, though, his co-workers have found out and screenshot his double life on the website. Mike goes to angrily confront Shane, who falls back when Mike lunges at him and falls into the path of an oncoming truck, which crushes his legs.

Mike gets fired but doesn't want to tell Amanda the truth, instead saying that they can just plead their case to Rivermind as they're loyal customers.

Gaynor expectedly tells them that her hands are tied and she can't help them, with Mike saying that they can't use their baby money that they've saved.

Amanda didn't realise they had any left, but in talking about their hopes for a child, Gaynor interjects and reveals a devastating piece of news – that pregnancy is actually an extra $90 a month, something that Amanda and Mike hadn't ever been told.

What happened to Mike in Common People?

Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

One year later, we see Mike making himself a coffee with whiskey in and the house looks untidy, with plates piled up and laundry everywhere. A young couple arrive to buy their baby crib from him, with it becoming apparent that, with no hopes of having a child, Mike and Amanda's lives have taken a turn for the worse.

Laughing hysterically at the fact that the couple aren't even expecting a child and will just set it alight for a music video, it's evident that Mike has pulled out one of his teeth for money on DumDummies.

Mike wakes up Amanda who remembers that it's their anniversary, and in an effort to celebrate the occasion, he buys her 30 minutes of a Lux subscription. Amanda now knows about DumDummies, but Mike tells her that he didn't pull out another of his teeth and, instead, got the money from a private buyer this time.

Mike turns Amanda's serenity up to max as they sit outside and, looking out happily, Amanda says that she thinks "it's time". Mike initially disagrees with her but accepts it, only if Amanda is certain she's sure. "Do it when I'm not here," she tells a tearful Mike.

Mike tucks Amanda into bed as her upgrade time starts to count down to its final seconds, and as soon as the time is over, Amanda goes back to reeling off an advertisement for antidepressant lozenges. Mike pleads with her for it to not be time just yet, but faced with no choice, he smothers her with a pillow.

Once it's clear that Amanda is dead, Mike falls to the floor and retches, overcome with emotion at what he's done.

We then see him return to his office, where the screen for DumDummies is open and waiting. Mike walks in with a craft knife in his hand and solemnly closes the door behind him.

While it's left open-ended, we can assume that Mike will either harm himself in order to earn some more money or will take his own life, unable to go on without his wife by his side.

