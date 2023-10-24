Directed and co-written by Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys), the film initially premiered in cinemas back in June, and was soon met with backlash surrounding the premise of the comedy, as well as the age gap between the main stars.

Responding to the criticism, Stupnitsky previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "We took great pains to be careful about the ick factor because it could go that way… We took a humanist approach and I think that’s all you can ask for."

Well, with No Hard Feelings now available on digital platforms, you can decide for yourself.

Read on for all the latest streaming information, including whether the film is available to watch on Netflix.

How to watch No Hard Feelings in the UK

Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie in No Hard Feelings. Sony Pictures

No Hard Feelings is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and other digital platforms in the UK.

If you’re after a physical copy, you’re also in luck: the film is available in DVD and Blu-ray formats.

Is No Hard Feelings available to watch on Netflix in the UK?

While the comedy is now available to watch on Netflix in the US, unfortunately it's not yet available on the streaming service on our shores.

Fans can expect the film to eventually come to Netflix in the UK, but this is unlikely to be until 2024.

The film initially premiered in cinemas in the UK on 21st June, and in the US on 23rd June.

