How to watch Star Trek: Section 31
Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is back in action!
It's been a long time coming, but Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek spin-off film Section 31 is now right around the corner, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of her iconic protagonist Philippa Georgiou.
Introduced in Star Trek: Discovery, the series that kicked off the modern resurgence of small-screen Trek, the charismatic character has been eyed for a solo adventure of her very own since 2018.
However, several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Yeoh's role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and her subsequent Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, led to repeated delays.
Ultimately, the series that had been envisioned was converted into an "event film", which sees Philippa (Yeoh) called upon to help Starfleet against a major threat with connections to the "sins of her past".
If you're excited to tune into the latest entry in the long-running franchise, read on for how to watch Star Trek: Section 31.
Star Trek: Section 31 will be released directly on Paramount Plus, which is home to most other entries in the sci-fi franchise, from The Original Series to more recent efforts like Discovery and Lower Decks.
Paramount Plus is available from £4.99 per month in the UK – subscribe via Amazon or subscribe via Sky.
Star Trek: Section 31 release date
Star Trek: Section 31 will be released on Friday 24th January 2025 on Paramount Plus.
The special event is a one-off entry in the Star Trek canon, so fans don't need to worry about keeping track of a staggered release schedule, as has been the case with earlier instalments.
Star Trek: Section 31 cast
Michelle Yeoh leads the cast of Star Trek: Section 31, reprising the role of Philippa Georgiou that she originated in preceding streaming series Discovery.
When the project was confirmed to be moving ahead, Yeoh said that she was "beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long", adding that it was a "dream come true" to see Philippa "finally get her moment".
She added: "We can’t wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"
The cast of the spin-off film also includes Omari Hardwick (Power, Army of the Dead) as Section 31 agent Alok, who works closely alongside Philippa during her latest mission for Starfleet.
Here's a full list of the faces you can expect to see in the feature-length special:
- Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou
- Miku Martineau as young Georgiou
- Omari Hardwick as Alok
- Sam Richardson as Quasi
- Sven Ruygrok as Fuzz
- Robert Kazinsky as Zeph
- Humberly Gonzalez as Melle
- James Hiroyuki Liao as TBC
What is Star Trek: Section 31 about?
Star Trek: Section 31 will find Philippa Georgiou, now owner of a seedy nightclub outside of Starfleet jurisdiction, called upon for an important mission – which will unearth skeletons from her past.
Star Trek: Section 31 trailer
The exciting lead trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 is out now – watch below:
Star Trek: Section 31 arrives on Paramount Plus in January 2025.
