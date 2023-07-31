This is, in essence, an origin story, but one with a keen eye on how the traditions and tropes of the superhero genre have evolved since Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael first sought to vanquish varying stripes of ne’er-do-well. It acknowledges its comic book roots, but attempts to offer something more substantive, more thought-provoking, and does it well.

Spider-Man is arguably the key influence here, in two respects. Firstly, the turtles, as characters, are more fleshed out, with a greater focus on what it’s like to be a teenager, similar to the rocky road of adolescence trodden by Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Secondly, the animation takes a leaf out of the eye-popping inventiveness of 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse and this year’s Across the Spider-Verse; striking visuals adding textures to the narrative that result in a richer, more immersive atmosphere.

It’s also worth mentioning how Pixar paved the way for producers of modern-day animated movies to give their protagonists emotional heft, and it’s a trait liberally displayed here to fashion each turtle a distinct personality, much in the way music biz marketing departments strive to create differing portraits of individual boy band members.

Consequently, the tentacles of pop culture slither into several parts of the film, from our heroes sneaking out to an Adele concert to bonding over yet another viewing of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

With streetwise rat Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan) as their surrogate, beneath-the-streets father, the 15-year-old turtles challenge his overprotective authority via frequent visits to where humans dwell to steal groceries and satisfy their craving for pizza.

It’s here they befriend fellow teen April (Ayo Edebiri), an aspiring journalist investigating a series of robberies masterminded by Superfly (Ice Cube) - a criminal kingpin mutant housefly with designs on enslaving humankind.

It’s best not to pull too hard on the threads of the science in the plot, and just go with the flow of Superfly’s dastardly plan to “milk” the turtles of mutagen, the fluid in their bodies that made them develop human-like characteristics in the first place.

With mutagen as its base, Superfly wants to unleash an airborne virus that will make all non-human wildlife willing foot soldiers in his ascent to world domination.

As far as jeopardy goes, it’s pretty compelling, as long as viewers turn a blind eye to its ridiculousness. It’s a firm enough foundation for director Jeff Rowe (one of five credited screenwriters, alongside the dependable Seth Rogen) to build a tale that’s equal parts exhilarating, witty and heartfelt, and never condescending to its audience; the film pulls off the neat trick of making a smattering of serious points without ever taking itself too seriously.

Having the turtles voiced by actual teenage actors goes a long way to giving their dialogue and motivations credible weight, and a noticeable air of innocence as they confront the changes all adolescents go through.

However, Mutant Mayhem can claim to be an even more intricately woven ensemble piece with the attention given to the narrative arcs afforded to both Splinter and April.

There’s also a fine parade of supporting players to give the pot some added spice, not least among Superfly’s disparate lieutenants. Rogen (BeBop, a warthog), stand-up Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog, self-explanatory) and rapper Post Malone (Ray Fillett, a manta ray) each have opportunities to make their presence felt among the mayhem.

Of course, any film where the title characters are turtles is the product of a fantastical mind, and its basis in a cartoon or comic world will be enough to dissuade some film-goers from even checking out the trailer.

But this is smart, accomplished movie-making that relishes colouring outside the lines to breathe fresh life into a genre that frequently teeters on the brink of cliché.

The heroes may have half shells, but they’re resolutely whole of heart.

