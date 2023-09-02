Deadline, which broke the cancellation news, did not give an explanation for why the streamer didn’t pick up the sitcom for another season.

HIMYM, which ran from 2005 to 2014, revolved around a group of friends living in New York whose adventures were narrated by Ted Mosby's future self, as he recounted to his two children the story of how he fell for their mother.

The show's spin-off, HIMYF, used a similar framing device, with Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall providing the narration as the future version of Sophie (Duff).

Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa in How I Met Your Father (Patrick Wymore/Hulu). Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Alongside Duff and Cattrall, the show’s cast also included Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, and Tom Ainsley

Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris also reprised their roles from How I Met Your Mother for one episode each.

The news comes just days after Hulu cancelled The Great, its sitcom about Catherine the Great, after three seasons.

The dark comedy-drama boasted a cast led by Elle Fanning (Catherine) and Nicholas Hoult (Peter), with the pair backed up by a supporting ensemble made up of the likes of Gwilym Lee (Grigor), Phoebe Fox (Marial), Sacha Dhawan (Orlo), Jamie Demetriou (Doctor Chekhov), Blake Harrison (Colonel Svenska) and Julian Barratt (Dr Vinodel).

