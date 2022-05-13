Which is better: How I Met Your Father or How I Met Your Mother? Vote for your favourite
Do you prefer the original, or its modern-day spin-off? You can vote for your favourite now.
How I Met Your Father may have divided critics when it was first released, but both audiences and reviewers alike have since warmed up to the spin-off sitcom – with a gripping finale featuring some surprise cameos.
The series debuted this week on Disney Plus following a Stateside run on Hulu, and stars Hilary Duff as a New Yorker looking for love – a search that will continue for at least a second season, following the show's renewal.
With the show's first season now firmly in the rearview mirror, RadioTimes.com is now canvassing its readers about the sitcom and its famous predecessor.
We're asking readers to choose whether How I Met Your Mother or its spin-off sequel How I Met Your Father is their favourite of the two sister series.
With only one season in the bag for How I Met Your Father – versus the nine seasons How I Met Your Mother ran for – it's a tricky judgement to make, but if you had to choose one, which would it be?
HIMYM ran from 2005 to 2014, and centred on a group of friends living in New York, their escapades narrated by Ted Mosby's future self, as he recounts to his two children the story of how he met their mother.
The show's spin-off, HIMYF, uses a similar framing device, only this time focusing on Sophie (Duff) and her search for love, as recounted by her future self (played by Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall).
