The offer is for Disney Plus's Standard with Ads price option, which normally costs £4.99 a month – meaning you're saving £12 (or 60%) on this huge hub of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Star content.

This June, Disney Plus also happens to be dropping a ton of new releases, like Disney's newest live action movie Snow White, and their latest addition to the MCU Iron Heart (out 25th June) as well as season four of The Bear (out 26th June).

Not to mention the recently released hits like The Stolen Girl, Good American Family and the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

So, if you're ready for a whole new world of content, and at a cheaper price, here's everything you need to know about the deal.

Get four months Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

What's the new Disney Plus UK deal?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Disney Plus

Disney Plus is letting new and returning customers sign up to the streaming platform for £1.99 a month, for four months.

For this price, you will get access to Disney Plus Standard with Ads subscription, which normally costs £4.99 a month.

How long does the Disney Plus £1.99 offer last?

This offer will be available from 11th to 30th June 2025.

Remember that there is no Disney Plus free trial, so your four month deal will start from the date you sign up. Once the four months are up, your subscription will automatically renew at £4.99 a month.

How to get the Disney Plus £1.99 a month deal

To get your four months of Disney Plus for £1.99, simply head over to Disney Plus and select 'sign up'. Then, when picking your subscription plan, make sure you select the 'Standard with Ads' tier.

For more information on what this gets you, here's the Disney Plus ad tier explained.

