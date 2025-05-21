Although there have reportedly been some budget conversations surrounding the shows, it remains to be seen how any financial woes or stresses will impact Chicago Med – if at all.

Continuing to follow the doctors and nurses of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency ward, we're sure the 11th season will be just as great as its previous instalments. But when is it due for release and who will return?

Read on for everything we know so far about Chicago Med season 11.

An exact release date for season 11 hasn't yet been confirmed but we do know that Chicago Med will return sometime in October this year.

Watch this space for updates. As of now, a UK release date hasn't been announced yet either but we can expect the series to land on Sky Witness and NOW when it does.

Chicago Med season 11 cast speculation: Who could return?

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med season 10. George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images

While there haven't been any cast exits announced for Chicago Med just yet, there could possibly be some news on the horizon.

Chicago Fire, has already had some cast shake-ups, with Deadline saying that some sources state that "other One Chicago departures are possible".

As of now, with nothing having been confirmed, the cast we'd expect to see return for season 11 are as follows.

S Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt as Dr Daniel Charles

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Steven Weber as Dr Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr Hannah Asher

Luke Mitchell as Dr Mitch Ripley

Darren Barnet as Dr John Frost

Sarah Ramos as Dr Caitlin Lenox

Conor Perkins as Dr Zach Hudgins

Henderson Wade as Dr Loren Johnson

What could Chicago Med season 11 be about?

No plot details for season 11 have yet been revealed but as is the usual format of the series, Chicago Med centres on the doctors and nurses at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency ward.

Of course, as well as the different cases unfolding each episode, another main draw of the series is the way it digs into the main characters and their personal lives.

The synopsis for the season 11 finale reads: "Maggie and Frost fight to get a pair of lungs for a young cystic fibrosis patient; Asher learns whether she can become a surrogate; Ripley and Morris treat a tech billionaire's daughter as she battles leukaemia."

So, we can expect much of the same with more pressing medical cases and patients needing the help of the Gaffney staff.

Is there a trailer for Chicago Med season 11?

Not yet! With Chicago Med set to return in the US later this year, we're sure a teaser or official trailer will land sooner than we think.

Chicago Med season 10 continues on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK, with new episodes weekly.

