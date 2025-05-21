Chicago Med season 11: Release date speculation and latest news
It's time to return to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.
With the likes of Pulse, The Pitt and Grey's Anatomy, medical drama fans have never had more stellar shows at their fingertips. So, they'll be best pleased to learn that Chicago Med will be making a return with season 11 later this year, only further adding to the repertoire of hospital-based series.
The series was renewed along with the other One Chicago shows earlier this month by NBC, a fact that won't come as a surprise to any fans of the shows seeing as they continue to prove ever popular.
Although there have reportedly been some budget conversations surrounding the shows, it remains to be seen how any financial woes or stresses will impact Chicago Med – if at all.
Continuing to follow the doctors and nurses of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency ward, we're sure the 11th season will be just as great as its previous instalments. But when is it due for release and who will return?
Read on for everything we know so far about Chicago Med season 11.
Chicago Med season 11 release date speculation
An exact release date for season 11 hasn't yet been confirmed but we do know that Chicago Med will return sometime in October this year.
Watch this space for updates. As of now, a UK release date hasn't been announced yet either but we can expect the series to land on Sky Witness and NOW when it does.
Chicago Med season 11 cast speculation: Who could return?
While there haven't been any cast exits announced for Chicago Med just yet, there could possibly be some news on the horizon.
Chicago Fire, has already had some cast shake-ups, with Deadline saying that some sources state that "other One Chicago departures are possible".
As of now, with nothing having been confirmed, the cast we'd expect to see return for season 11 are as follows.
- S Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin
- Oliver Platt as Dr Daniel Charles
- Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood
- Steven Weber as Dr Dean Archer
- Jessy Schram as Dr Hannah Asher
- Luke Mitchell as Dr Mitch Ripley
- Darren Barnet as Dr John Frost
- Sarah Ramos as Dr Caitlin Lenox
- Conor Perkins as Dr Zach Hudgins
- Henderson Wade as Dr Loren Johnson
What could Chicago Med season 11 be about?
No plot details for season 11 have yet been revealed but as is the usual format of the series, Chicago Med centres on the doctors and nurses at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency ward.
Of course, as well as the different cases unfolding each episode, another main draw of the series is the way it digs into the main characters and their personal lives.
The synopsis for the season 11 finale reads: "Maggie and Frost fight to get a pair of lungs for a young cystic fibrosis patient; Asher learns whether she can become a surrogate; Ripley and Morris treat a tech billionaire's daughter as she battles leukaemia."
So, we can expect much of the same with more pressing medical cases and patients needing the help of the Gaffney staff.
Is there a trailer for Chicago Med season 11?
Not yet! With Chicago Med set to return in the US later this year, we're sure a teaser or official trailer will land sooner than we think.
Chicago Med season 10 continues on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK, with new episodes weekly.
