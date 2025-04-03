Is Pulse returning to Netflix for season 2?
Everything we know so far.
There was no shortage of drama in Pulse's debut outing, from a hurricane to workplace romances and showdowns to a plethora of gripping medical emergencies.
"You don’t really want to be in the hospital, but if you were, this is the one you would want to be in," writer Zoe Robyn told Tudum. "You want to be in the care of these people."
The cast, lead by Willa Fitzgerald's Danny, face a conveyor belt of challenges, both professional and personal.
"We wanted these characters to be real people who have to go through the relatable issues of working together in a pressure cooker," continued Robyn. "Relationships are forming and breaking apart on Pulse."
Executive producer Carlton Cuse echoed that, adding: "Nowadays, your work family can really be, apart from your literal family, the most important community you have.
"The complications that arise — between what's going on off the clock and on the clock — can get messy. It can get confusing. That’s what we wanted to explore with Pulse."
But is there more of that on the horizon?
Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Pulse season 2.
Is Pulse returning to Netflix for season 2?
Netflix hasn't announced if more episodes of Pulse are on their way.
Watch this space for updates.
When could a potential Pulse season 2 release?
We wouldn't expect new episodes to arrive until early 2026 at least. But without a previous release schedule to look at, it's tricky to predict when they could arrive.
Who could return for a potential Pulse season 2?
Characters who could return for another outing are:
- Willa Fitzgerald as Danielle 'Danny' Simms
- Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips
- Jessie T Usher as Sam Elijah
- Jessy Yates as Harper Simms
- Jack Bannon as Tom Cole
- Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez
- Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan
- Justina Machado as Natalie Cruz
- Ash Santos as Nia Washington
- Néstor Carbonell as Ruben Soriano
- Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein
- Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez
- Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno
- JR Ramirez as Patrick Sanchez
There's also the opportunity for new faces too.
What could happen in a potential Pulse season 2?
After Cruz initially told Danny that she was her choice for chief resident next year, Patrick later decided to give the role to Sam, which obviously came as a huge shock to Maguire's "rising star".
But thankfully, she still has her job, despite the pressure on Cruz to fire her, which means Danny will continue to play a key role (if the series is renewed).
As for Danny's relationship with Xander, they both finally confessed their love for one another, which is no small thing considering their history. But will they be able to make a relationship work?
In the season 1 finale, Xander also decided to tell the hospital review board about the situation at Kennedy, which could see him lose his license.
Read about that, and all of the other major developments, in our super handy ending explained.
When could a potential Pulse season 2 trailer be released?
Sadly, we don't yet have that information.
Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.
