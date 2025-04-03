The cast, lead by Willa Fitzgerald's Danny, face a conveyor belt of challenges, both professional and personal.

"We wanted these characters to be real people who have to go through the relatable issues of working together in a pressure cooker," continued Robyn. "Relationships are forming and breaking apart on Pulse."

Executive producer Carlton Cuse echoed that, adding: "Nowadays, your work family can really be, apart from your literal family, the most important community you have.

"The complications that arise — between what's going on off the clock and on the clock — can get messy. It can get confusing. That’s what we wanted to explore with Pulse."

But is there more of that on the horizon?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Pulse season 2.

Is Pulse returning to Netflix for season 2?

Netflix hasn't announced if more episodes of Pulse are on their way.

Watch this space for updates.

When could a potential Pulse season 2 release?

We wouldn't expect new episodes to arrive until early 2026 at least. But without a previous release schedule to look at, it's tricky to predict when they could arrive.

Who could return for a potential Pulse season 2?

Willa Fitzgerald as Danny and Colin Woodell as Phillips. JEFF NEUMANN/NETFLIX

Characters who could return for another outing are:

Willa Fitzgerald as Danielle 'Danny' Simms

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips

Jessie T Usher as Sam Elijah

Jessy Yates as Harper Simms

Jack Bannon as Tom Cole

Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez

Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan

Justina Machado as Natalie Cruz

Ash Santos as Nia Washington

Néstor Carbonell as Ruben Soriano

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein

Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez

Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno

JR Ramirez as Patrick Sanchez

There's also the opportunity for new faces too.

What could happen in a potential Pulse season 2?

Jessie T Usher as Sam Elijah and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms. Netflix

After Cruz initially told Danny that she was her choice for chief resident next year, Patrick later decided to give the role to Sam, which obviously came as a huge shock to Maguire's "rising star".

But thankfully, she still has her job, despite the pressure on Cruz to fire her, which means Danny will continue to play a key role (if the series is renewed).

As for Danny's relationship with Xander, they both finally confessed their love for one another, which is no small thing considering their history. But will they be able to make a relationship work?

In the season 1 finale, Xander also decided to tell the hospital review board about the situation at Kennedy, which could see him lose his license.

Read about that, and all of the other major developments, in our super handy ending explained.

When could a potential Pulse season 2 trailer be released?

Sadly, we don't yet have that information.

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Pulse is available to stream now on Netflix.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.