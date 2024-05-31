Grey's Anatomy season 21: Release date speculation, cast news, and latest information
What will happen to Meredith and company in season 21?
Spoiler warning for the US pace of Grey's Anatomy season 20 which aired its finale on Thursday 30th May 2024.
Grey's Anatomy has been confirmed to be returning for season 21.
The recent shorter twentieth season may have had fewer episodes due to the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes but that does not mean it was short on the drama!
Even with fewer appearances, Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) still had a major storyline as she did covert research into Alzheimer's disease, but she and her co-conspirators faced a huge stumbling block in the final episodes: Dr Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen).
So, with the new season in mind, what lies ahead for Grey's Anatomy season 21 and when can we expect it?
More like this
Grey's Anatomy season 21 release date speculation
Grey's Anatomy season 21 will air in the US on ABC and Hulu in Fall 2024.
We can likely expect the episodes to premiere in September or October 2024 in line with the show's usual transmission pattern.
The series won't be impacted by industry strikes this time around so we should expect a full-length season.
Grey's Anatomy season 21 cast
The following Grey's Anatomy main cast members are expected to return next season.
- Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey
- Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey
- James Pickens Jr as Dr Richard Webber
- Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt
- Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd
- Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson
- Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman
- Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt
- Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus Lincoln
- Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu
- Alexis Floyd as Dr Simone Griffith
- Harry Shum Jr as Dr Benson 'Blue' Kwan
- Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin
- Midori Francis as Dr Mika Yasuda
- Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams
The main cast will see two departures in the next season. Actor Jake Borelli will return for an exit storyline for long-running character Dr Levi Schmitt, while actress Midori Francis will also be leaving the show following an exit storyline for Dr Mika Yasuda, making her the first of the new generation of interns to leave the series. Both are expected to appear in multiple episodes before they leave next season.
Deadline has also reported that a cost-cutting move will likely see episodic appearances for series veterans reduced in a bid to lower costs, which appears to be the reason for Borelli's exit too.
Additionally, we can likely expect returns for recurring characters including Scott Speedman as Dr Nick Marsh, Debbie Allen as Dr Catherine Fox, Jaicy Elliot as Dr Taryn Helm, Natalie Morales as Dr Monica Beltran, and Jason George as Dr Ben Warren.
According to Deadline, it is expected that George will return to a more prominent role in the show as Ben following the end of the spin-off series Station 19 and Dr Warren's renewed interest in medicine. It remains to be seen if he will be a series regular or recurring character, but Ben is still very much Bailey's loving husband.
What will happen in Grey's Anatomy season 21?
Well, there are a number of plot points to continue following the finale of season 20.
Dr Catherine Fox went on a firing spree following multiple clashes, cutting ties with Dr Meredith Grey over her secret Alzheimer's research and then with Meredith's accomplices Dr Amelia Shepherd and Dr Teddy Altman - the latter of whom was fired as Chief of Surgery. Dr Owen Hunt was also fired when he stood up for Teddy when Catherine tried to drop her from a trauma response team to a wildfire.
Meanwhile, the interns were also in a mutiny over the harsh decision made by Dr Fox against Dr Lucas Adams, which did not seem to bother Dr Fox until she faced the potential resignation of Dr Miranda Bailey!
Elsewhere, Dr Richard Webber had also been questioning his career after having a major shaky period following the near-breaking of his sobriety.
Dr Levi Schmitt also considered his career future as he aimed to get on a pediatric medicine fellowship and we know his exit is imminent...
Plus, Dr Jo Wilson discovered she was pregnant with Dr Atticus 'Link' Lincoln's baby - will the pair's family continue to run smoothly?
Finally, romance is in the air for divorcé Dr Winston Ndugu and newcomer Dr Monica Beltran, while Dr Mika Yasuda and Dr Jules Millin shared a near-kiss. Where will things go next? Well, given Yasuda's coming exit, it can't be good...
Grey's Anatomy seasons 1 to 20 are available to stream on Disney Plus now – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Season 18 is also available on Sky and NOW with new episodes airing on Sky Witness in the UK.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.