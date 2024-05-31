The recent shorter twentieth season may have had fewer episodes due to the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes but that does not mean it was short on the drama!

Even with fewer appearances, Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) still had a major storyline as she did covert research into Alzheimer's disease, but she and her co-conspirators faced a huge stumbling block in the final episodes: Dr Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen).

So, with the new season in mind, what lies ahead for Grey's Anatomy season 21 and when can we expect it?

Grey's Anatomy season 21 will air in the US on ABC and Hulu in Fall 2024.

We can likely expect the episodes to premiere in September or October 2024 in line with the show's usual transmission pattern.

The series won't be impacted by industry strikes this time around so we should expect a full-length season.

The following Grey's Anatomy main cast members are expected to return next season.

Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr as Dr Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

Alexis Floyd as Dr Simone Griffith

Harry Shum Jr as Dr Benson 'Blue' Kwan

Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin

Midori Francis as Dr Mika Yasuda

Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams

The main cast will see two departures in the next season. Actor Jake Borelli will return for an exit storyline for long-running character Dr Levi Schmitt, while actress Midori Francis will also be leaving the show following an exit storyline for Dr Mika Yasuda, making her the first of the new generation of interns to leave the series. Both are expected to appear in multiple episodes before they leave next season.

Dr Teddy Altman (Kim Raver, left) and Dr Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd, right) lost their jobs in the finale - but will be back! Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Deadline has also reported that a cost-cutting move will likely see episodic appearances for series veterans reduced in a bid to lower costs, which appears to be the reason for Borelli's exit too.

Additionally, we can likely expect returns for recurring characters including Scott Speedman as Dr Nick Marsh, Debbie Allen as Dr Catherine Fox, Jaicy Elliot as Dr Taryn Helm, Natalie Morales as Dr Monica Beltran, and Jason George as Dr Ben Warren.

According to Deadline, it is expected that George will return to a more prominent role in the show as Ben following the end of the spin-off series Station 19 and Dr Warren's renewed interest in medicine. It remains to be seen if he will be a series regular or recurring character, but Ben is still very much Bailey's loving husband.

What will happen in Grey's Anatomy season 21?

Dr Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) was on one power trip in the Grey's Anatomy season 20 finale. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Well, there are a number of plot points to continue following the finale of season 20.

Dr Catherine Fox went on a firing spree following multiple clashes, cutting ties with Dr Meredith Grey over her secret Alzheimer's research and then with Meredith's accomplices Dr Amelia Shepherd and Dr Teddy Altman - the latter of whom was fired as Chief of Surgery. Dr Owen Hunt was also fired when he stood up for Teddy when Catherine tried to drop her from a trauma response team to a wildfire.

Meanwhile, the interns were also in a mutiny over the harsh decision made by Dr Fox against Dr Lucas Adams, which did not seem to bother Dr Fox until she faced the potential resignation of Dr Miranda Bailey!

Elsewhere, Dr Richard Webber had also been questioning his career after having a major shaky period following the near-breaking of his sobriety.

Dr Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) took a stand against Catherine. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Dr Levi Schmitt also considered his career future as he aimed to get on a pediatric medicine fellowship and we know his exit is imminent...

Plus, Dr Jo Wilson discovered she was pregnant with Dr Atticus 'Link' Lincoln's baby - will the pair's family continue to run smoothly?

Finally, romance is in the air for divorcé Dr Winston Ndugu and newcomer Dr Monica Beltran, while Dr Mika Yasuda and Dr Jules Millin shared a near-kiss. Where will things go next? Well, given Yasuda's coming exit, it can't be good...

Grey's Anatomy seasons 1 to 20 are available to stream on Disney Plus now – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Season 18 is also available on Sky and NOW with new episodes airing on Sky Witness in the UK.

