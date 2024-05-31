The closing episode, titled How Am I Supposed to Live Without You, followed on from last week’s cliffhanger, which saw the Station 19 firefighters attempting to stop a huge wildfire from wiping out the city of Seattle and left the lives of Maya (Danielle Savre) and Theo (Carlos Miranda) hanging in the balance.

While Maya and Theo both manage to make it out alive in the final episode, with Theo making it to hospital in time to undergo successful surgery and Maya getting rescued by a helicopter just in the nick of time, more chaos soon ensues in the form of a dangerous fire tornado.

So, do the Station 19 firefighters all make it to the end in one piece? Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Station 19.

Station 19 ending explained: Who dies in the finale?

Stefania Spampinato as Carina and Danielle Savre as Maya in Station 19 season 7. Disney/Mike Taing

Kate Powell (Kiele Sanchez) is killed by the fire tornado, becoming the finale’s only casualty, while everyone else lives on to firefight another day.

As they take shelter from the fire tornado and are confronted with their mortality, the characters all have visions of their respective futures.

In heartwarming scenes, Maya sees her and her wife Carina (Stefania Spampinato) raising their family together, while Ben (Jason George) sees himself and Miranda (Chandra Wilson) watching their kids graduate with honours.

Meanwhile, Travis (Jay Hayden) sees himself visiting museums with his new boyfriend and Vic (Barrett Doss) and Dom (Johnny Sibilly), while Theo pictures a wife and son, and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Ross (Merle Dandridge) also picture marriages.

As the members of her crew take cover, however, Capt Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) slips away to get the attention of another fire station, and ends up collapsing from a combination of smoke inhalation, burns and dehydration.

But fortunately, Andy lives to see another day, and wakes up with her entire team by her side, including her former flame Jack Gibson (Grey Damon).

Though it's unclear at that point whether the flash-forwards actually happen or are just possibilities, fans are given something more concrete at the end of the episode, as a jump forward in time reveals that Vic has moved to DC, and Travis has joined her – much to everyone’s surprise.

Ben then decides to return to finish his surgical residency (just in time for season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy).

Another jump forward in time then reveals that Maya has become captain of Station 19, while Andy has been promoted to fire chief.

Do Andy and Jack end up together in the Station 19 finale?

In a vision, Andy revisits her and Gibson making out in the locker room in the pilot.

Though we never see whether Andy and Jack actually end up together, the flash-forward certainly seems to hint that the exes remain together after the endgame...

Did the visions actually happen? Flash-forwards explained

Station 19 season 7. ABC/James Clark

Speaking about the flash-fowards, co-showrunner Zoanne Clack clarified to Variety that the visions are only possibilities.

"They’re a future that could happen, given a certain path," she said. "So we chose the path that [Andy and Jack] find their way back to each other. But who knows what would have happened in season 8?"

She continued: "We were trying to say that when they’re in their stress period — what they want in that moment to happen in their futures. It’s a possibility that they feel like is something that they’re striving for."

