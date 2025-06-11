When an old acquaintance is murdered, Christian (Affleck) embarks on a mission to solve the case, recruiting his estranged and highly lethal brother, Braxton (Bernthal).

In partnership with US Treasury deputy director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they soon uncover a deadly conspiracy and become targets of a network of killers who will go to extreme lengths to keep their secrets buried.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, JK Simmons and others also star.

The action sequel contains many of the elements that made the first film a hit, including various twists and turns and fun action sequences, but it also deals with human emotion and delves deeper into the brothers’ relationship.

"I’m a believer in that multiple things can exist," Affleck previously said of the film in an interview with Vanity Fair. "You can do a movie for a big audience. And I think that’s really the same thing as a movie with characters that seem real, and that you connect to and care about."

Delving into the characters' emotional sides was also important to director Gavin O’Connor, who said of the sequel: "It was very important to me to make an exuberant, entertaining movie."

He continued: "I wanted to make an emotional film and also not just an action movie, which I would find wildly boring and uninteresting. An action movie that dealt with human connection and love was something that I really wanted to explore."

How to watch The Accountant 2 – can you stream it?

Yes, The Accountant 2 became available to stream globally on Prime Video on Thursday 5th June, meaning it’s available for no extra cost to subscribers.

Despite mediocre box office returns, with the film making only $101m against its $80 million budget, the movie has now become a streaming hit shortly after its debut on Prime Video, and is currently the No. 1 movie on the platform.

In the streamer's most-watched charts, it's ranking above the original movie, The Accountant, as well as A Working Man, The Equalizer 3, Heretic, Presence, Another Simple Favor, Me Before You, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Babygirl.

