The film uses the backdrop of his 1982 Nebraska album, which was one of Springsteen's standouts and also marked a major time in the rocker's life.

As well as a glimpse into the work that went into making the album and tour, the trailer also shows some of the complicated past that remained with Springsteen, and we get a look at the dynamic he had with his father Doug, played in the film by Stephen Graham.

We also see Succession's Jeremy Strong in the role of Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau, as well as Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen’s mother Adele.

The rest of the main cast also includes Odessa Young as Springsteen's love interest, Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

Written for the screen and directed by Scott Cooper, the film is based on the book Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes.

On the release of the trailer, Cooper said: “Making Springsteen was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I’ve long admired – and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music.

"The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth. And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me. I cannot thank Bruce and Jon Landau enough for allowing me to tell their story.”

As per the synopsis of the film, it "chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past".

It continues: "Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe."

More recently, Graham has opened up about the response that Springsteen himself had to seeing Graham portray his late father. Graham said in an episode of Soundtracking with Edith Bowman: "I get to do a scene with Jeremy Allen. Working with him is like working with the presence of Al Pacino and De Niro back in the day. He's marvellous, that fella. He's unbelievable. He's brilliant, but he's a wonderful man as well."

He went on: "His text just said, 'Thank you so much. You know, my father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory'. And I was crying reading the text, do you know what I mean? Oh mate. It was beautiful. You couldn't ask for anything more."

Deliver Me from Nowhere is in cinemas from 24th October.

