Now, he's preparing to portray The Boss in Deliver Me from Nowhere, based on the book of the same name by Warren Zanes, which delves into the production of Springsteen's acclaimed 1982 album Nebraska.

Check out the first-look image of Allen White as the music legend below:

Jeremy Allen-White as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere. 20th Century Studios

The upcoming film is written and directed by Black Mass and The Pale Blue Eye filmmaker Scott Cooper, who said in a statement that Nebraska had "profoundly shaped" his "artistic vision".

He continued: "The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes's compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honouring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience.

"It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau, Bruce's long-time manager] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey."

Deliver Me from Nowhere also stars Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) as Springsteen's mentor and manager Landau, Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Odessa Young (The Staircase) as love interest Faye, and Stephen Graham (Venom: The Last Dance) as Bruce's father Douglas 'Dutch' Springsteen.

Springsteen's experience developing Nebraska is described as a "pivotal time in his life" and "one that he would only openly talk about decades after its release".

The synopsis reads: "It’s regarded as a landmark in his musical odyssey and a source of inspiration for a generation of artists and musicians... a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe."

Deliver Me from Nowhere is currently filming in New Jersey and New York.

