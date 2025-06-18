Jones also serves as executive producer on the series, marking her first project with Netflix.

First-look pictures have also now been released, teasing some of the drama to come. As well as getting a sneak peek of Jones outside 10 Downing Street with her husband (Ashley Thomas) and daughter (Isobel Akuwudike), we also see Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest looking very cosy with Sophie Robertson's character at what appears to be some kind of drinks reception.

Suranne Jones, Isobel Akuwudike and Ashley Thomas in Hostage. Netflix

The official synopsis for the Netflix series reads: "When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices.

"Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?"

Sophie Robertson as Saskia and Corey Mylchreest as Matheo in Hostage. Des Willie/Netflix

The rest of the cast includes Julie Delpy, Lucian Msamati, James Cosmo, Martin McCann and Jehnny Beth.

On the announcement of the series, Jones said: “I’m thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I’m really proud of. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

"We’d talked about projects previously, but for me it was about finding the right thing. Hostage was perfect – me and Matt together backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it.”

Of course, Jones is known for a variety of roles over the years, having initially risen to fame in Coronation Street and then being seen in numerous primetime dramas like Vigil, Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack and Maryland.

The five-parter is being written by Matt Charman, who is known for his work on Bridge of Spies, Suite Française and Treason, so we can expect another pulsating thriller that'll keep us on our toes.

On the release date announcement news, Charman said: “I’ve been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne and I honestly believe what she’s done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away. An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family – she’s fierce, ruthless and you can’t take your eyes off of her.”

Hostage will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 21st August.

