Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Richard Coyle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will also play Mr and Mrs Gardiner, Mary’s aunt and uncle who employ Mary as a governess to their three children and introduce her to a whole new social world.

As for the three Gardiner children in question, Roisin Bhalla will star as Marianne, Reggie Absolom as George and Jasmine Sharp as Rebecca.

Indira Varma. Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Further casting includes Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story) and Dónal Finn (SAS Rogue Heroes) as Mr Ryder and Mr Hayward, while there are some new characters being added to the world of Jane Austen.

Those include the character of Ann Baxter, who will be played by Doctor Who's Varada Sethu, and also John Sparrow, who will be played by Aaron Gill (Smothered).

As much as the series will be focused on the story of Mary as she steps out of the shadows of her sisters, the Bennet sisters will of course make an appearance in the show.

That means that Jane is played by Maddie Close (Sunflower Child), Lizzie is Poppy Gilbert (Chloe), Kitty is Molly Wright (The A Word) and Lydia is Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner).

Varada Sethu as Belinda in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

For the Austen fans among us, there are also set to be some familiar characters in the series, with the likes of Caroline Bingley set to be played by Tanya Reynolds (The Decameron), Charlotte Lucas being played by Anna Fenton-Garvey (The Nevers) and Mr Collins portrayed by Ryan Sampson (Mr Bigstuff).

Filming on the series has now kicked off in Wales, with the 10-part drama set to explore and expand the world of Pride and Prejudice through the often-overlooked perspective of Mary Bennet.

On the announcement of the cast, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: "It's a joy to see cameras rolling on our vibrant, witty and clever new take on Jane Austen's beloved world.

"With a pitch-perfect cast led by Ella, Ruth and Richard, The Other Bennet Sister will be an irresistible treat for viewers when it launches on the BBC next year."

Similarly, producer Jane Tranter says: "We have been working behind the scenes on The Other Bennet Sister for many years now, and Janice’s brilliantly observed characters have lived and grown in our imaginations throughout that time as Sarah has been working on the scripts.

"So our actors had a lot to live up to - and I can honestly say that this is the ensemble cast of our dreams. Each one brings something new and exciting to the world of Austen. And all of us at Bad Wolf are delighted to be making a drama that brings such joy."

The synopsis for the series reads: "The series follows Mary as she steps out of her sisters' shadows in search of her own identity and purpose – finding herself in the middle of an epic love story along the way.

"Her journey will see her leave her family home in Meryton for the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District, all in search of independence, self-love and reinvention."

The Other Bennet Sister is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

