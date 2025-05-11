"I love working with James Corden, I really do, and I hope that we will carry on working together," she said.

She added: "We will [work together again], because we both just like sitting in a room together. We do do a lot of napping, but we do write as well, when we get going!"

In the final episode of Gavin & Stacey, broadcast on Christmas Day 2024, the long-running sitcom concluded with a heartwarming resolution to its central romantic tension.

Five years after Nessa's unexpected proposal to Smithy, viewers discovered that he had become engaged to Sonia, leaving Nessa's question unanswered. However, during the wedding ceremony, objections from friends and family prompted Smithy to realise his true feelings and the series concluded with his and Nessa's impromptu wedding in Barry, surrounded by loved ones.

With consolidated figures, the episode amassed 19.3 million viewers, setting a new record for the UK's most-watched scripted television episode since modern records began.

As for whether she still gets asked about a possible return for Gavin & Stacey even after the recent special, Jones admitted that those queries do seem to have died down for now.

"They don't [ask] anymore, because they know now that it was a finale," she explained. "After 2019, yes, people asked a lot, because it was on a cliffhanger, but now because it's the finale..."

She continued: "And the thing is, we've said this before, but you don't really want to see Smithy and Nessa in that domestic set-up, because the whole joy of them was that will they/won't they – and do you really want to see Nessa and Smithy talking about putting the bins out? You don't, really. You'll have to imagine it in your head!"

