"We've got Linda Henry, who was Shirley – Danny [Dyer]'s mum – in EastEnders, which is a lovely little Easter egg for the EastEnders crowd," he explained on the red carpet at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. 'That I'm really excited about. She is amazing."

And speaking more generally about the season ahead, he added: "There’s a lot of family secrets and revelations unearthed between these brothers. I can’t really say more, but it’s spicy!"

It was revealed on Thursday 8th May that Henry would be playing Pam in season 2 – a new character described as "a no-nonsense, hands-on mechanic at the family haulage firm".

Meanwhile other new additions include Rula Lenska (Coronation Street), Shaun Williamson (Extras), Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street), David Mumeni (Stath Lets Flats) and Alan Ford (Snatch).

The new run will once again see Dyer and Sampson star as estranged brothers Lee and Glen Campbell, while Harriet Webb is also back as the latter's fiancée Kirsty.

Harriet Webb, Ryan Sampson and Danny Dyer in Mr Bigstuff Sky

Other returnees include Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Fatiha El-Ghorri (Taskmaster), Victoria Alcock (Bad Girls), Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders) and Clive Russell (Ripper Street).

A synopsis for season 2 teases that it "picks up two weeks after the shock news that the brothers’ dad’s not actually dead, and Lee and Glen are handling it very differently".

"But, with chaos mounting and questions piling up, the brothers unite on a mission to track him down."

It continues: "Meanwhile, Kirsty’s taking charge in the bedroom and the boardroom, but one badly-timed kiss – and a mysterious blackmailer – threaten to bring it all crashing down. With secrets spilling and tempers flaring, it’s only a matter of time before the family blows up – again."

Mr Bigstuff will return to Sky and NOW in July 2025 – sign up for Sky TV here.

