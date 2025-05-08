Meanwhile, series creator Ryan Sampson will also be joined by two of his Brassic co-stars in the form of Tom Hanson and Parth Thakerar.

Ryan Sampson, Shaun Williamson and Danny Dyer in Mr Bigstuff. Sky

The new run will once again see Dyer and Sampson star as estranged brothers Lee and Glen Campbell, while Harriet Webb is also back as the latter's fiancée Kirsty.

Other returnees include Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Fatiha El-Ghorri (Taskmaster), Victoria Alcock (Bad Girls), Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders) and Clive Russell (Ripper Street).

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson in Mr Bigstuff. Sky

A synopsis for season 2 teases that it "picks up two weeks after the shock news that the brothers’ dad’s not actually dead, and Lee and Glen are handling it very differently".

"But, with chaos mounting and questions piling up, the brothers unite on a mission to track him down."

It continues: "Meanwhile, Kirsty’s taking charge in the bedroom and the boardroom, but one badly-timed kiss – and a mysterious blackmailer – threaten to bring it all crashing down. With secrets spilling and tempers flaring, it’s only a matter of time before the family blows up – again."

Harriet Webb, Ryan Sampson and Danny Dyer in Mr Bigstuff. Sky

Of course, Dyer and Henry shared many dramatic scenes on EastEnders over the years before the former's departure in 2022 – notably including a storyline that revealed Mick and Shirley were not siblings as first thought, but that he was actually her son.

You can see various first-look images from the new run of Mr Bigstuff – which will premiere on Sky and NOW this July – throughout this page.

Mr Bigstuff will return to Sky and NOW in July 2025

