EastEnders favourite Linda Henry reunites with Danny Dyer in Sky comedy
The Shirley Carter star is one of several guest stars joining the cast of Mr Bigstuff season 2.
Casting news has just been been announced for the second season of Sky Comedy series Mr Bigstuff – and there's set to be a major EastEnders reunion as Shirley Carter star Linda Henry joins Danny Dyer in the cast for the show.
Henry will play Pam – a new character described as "a no-nonsense, hands-on mechanic at the family haulage firm" – in the new run, while other new additions include Rula Lenska (Coronation Street), Shaun Williamson (Extras), Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street), David Mumeni (Stath Lets Flats) and Alan Ford (Snatch).
Meanwhile, series creator Ryan Sampson will also be joined by two of his Brassic co-stars in the form of Tom Hanson and Parth Thakerar.
The new run will once again see Dyer and Sampson star as estranged brothers Lee and Glen Campbell, while Harriet Webb is also back as the latter's fiancée Kirsty.
Other returnees include Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Fatiha El-Ghorri (Taskmaster), Victoria Alcock (Bad Girls), Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders) and Clive Russell (Ripper Street).
A synopsis for season 2 teases that it "picks up two weeks after the shock news that the brothers’ dad’s not actually dead, and Lee and Glen are handling it very differently".
"But, with chaos mounting and questions piling up, the brothers unite on a mission to track him down."
It continues: "Meanwhile, Kirsty’s taking charge in the bedroom and the boardroom, but one badly-timed kiss – and a mysterious blackmailer – threaten to bring it all crashing down. With secrets spilling and tempers flaring, it’s only a matter of time before the family blows up – again."
Of course, Dyer and Henry shared many dramatic scenes on EastEnders over the years before the former's departure in 2022 – notably including a storyline that revealed Mick and Shirley were not siblings as first thought, but that he was actually her son.
You can see various first-look images from the new run of Mr Bigstuff – which will premiere on Sky and NOW this July – throughout this page.
Mr Bigstuff will return to Sky and NOW in July 2025 – sign up for Sky TV here.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.