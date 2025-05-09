Reflecting on one of his first storylines, in which Mick's son Johnny Carter (then played by Sam Strike) came out as gay, Dyer explained: "It was done in such a beautiful way.

"Because whatever I represented at the time, being an alpha male or whatever. Usually when someone comes out as being gay in a soap, they go crazy and they kill someone – like Ben Mitchell did it, and then he killed Heather."

He continued: "The truth is this. [Johnny] said 'I'm gay' and I went, 'Come here, I love you.' And that was it.

"I had many, many letters. Many messages from men that came out the next day. So that was important to me, the platform you can reach if you do it right. You can reach people and sort of change their lives, you know what I mean? It doesn't happen all the time.

"I would say soap operas are soap operas for a reason and a lot of storylines you get are quite s**t. But now and again you can reach an audience that's important. So that was probably my favourite."

Read more:

The new unseen episode of The Assembly features additional content with all the famous faces who took part, following an impressive launch for ITV.

Since the series began, it has reached five million viewers and is currently among the most-watched series on ITVX.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Assembly: Unseen will be released on ITVX on Sunday 11th May and will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Sunday 18th May.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.