Inevitably, a question about Mick's death was posed to Dyer, and he didn't hold back, admitting that it was "very emotional" for him to say goodbye to the role.

He said: "I did that job for nine years. I got to a point where I made a lot of mistakes in my life and no one would hire me anymore.

"Then EastEnders came along and they said, 'We love you, we want to put you in the Queen Vic.' It saved my life because I had bailiffs at my door and I thought, 'Oh s**t, I'm going to lose my house.'"

The Carters joined the soap in 2013 in an iconic Christmas Day duff duff moment, and Dyer explained that up until 2017 "it was incredible" – until things began to change with the introduction of a new producer.

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"The new producer came in and he didn't like the Carters so he started to sack people, my son [Lee Carter, played by Danny Hatchard], my daughter [Nancy Carter, played by Maddy Hill]," he said.

He continued: "They've still got Kellie Bright in it, who played my wife Linda Carter, but then what they done was they split me up with Kellie and they put me with Janine.

"So when the producers said to me, 'You're going to be with Janine,' I went, 'Janine? But she murders people.'

"I thought, 'Oh no, if I stay too long, she'll kill me.' So I thought, 'I've got to get out,' so basically I went in the sea and I was never found again."

When told by interviewer Harry he hopes that Dyer returns to the soap, he responded: "Listen, if it all goes t**s up, then I'll turn up in the pub with seaweed all over me."

This isn't the first time Dyer has opened up about his exit and hinted at a return.

During last year's National Television Awards, Dyer presented the award for Best New Drama and went on to say "bring Mick back!" – which sent soap fans into a flurry of excitement.

When asked about this in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the launch of Rivals on Disney+, Dyer reflected on the moment, which may have been misread by some viewers.

"The thing about the NTAs is, you don't get a script," said Dyer. "I did say I missed my EastEnders lot because I've got some very close friends there, but the joke was that I go 'Bring Mick back'... and Katherine [Parkinson] says, 'Who?'

"That was the joke. I think some people chuckled."

Asked if he would return to the soap, Dyer added: "It’s not down to me, I don’t make these calls. I’ve put it out there and let’s see what happens. We might be busy on the second series of Rivals so, you know, Walford or Rivals – maybe I can do both.

"Maybe Mick turns out with a moustache back in Walford because he's doing Rivals – and a fringe."

The Assembly begins on Saturday 26th April at 10:05pm and continues at 10pm on Sunday 27th April on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

