The track, which was co-written by chart-topper RAYE, opens with a spoken-word intro by the Doctor Who star, which says: "Ladies and gentlemen, theys and thems, hold on tight, the performance is about to begin. Flash photography and video is encouraged. Enjoy the show!"

Later in the song, the actor says: "they call her Miss Calamity Jade", before he adds: "You better put your hands together, make it clap for Miss Jade. Ha! That is a performance."

Watch the music video for yourself below:

Upon the release of Midnight Cowboy, JADE said: "I promised the fans wouldn’t have to wait too long for more music…so I think it’s ‘bout time for the Midnight Cowboy."

She continued: "Written in 2022 by RAYE and I, produced by Jonah Christian and featuring a guest moment from the one and only Ncuti Gatwa – Midnight Cowboy is a sultry, understated bass heavy bop about owning your sexuality and your talents that come with it."

JADE's first ever solo single, Angel Of My Dreams, was released in July, and became a huge success for the singer.

The track has accumulated over 40 million streams to date, as well as a number of remixes.

