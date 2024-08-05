The new batch of artists set to support the Love Story singer include SOFIA ISELLA on 15th August, Holly Humberstone on 16th August, Suki Waterhouse on 17th August, Maisie Peters on 19th August and RAYE on 20th August.

RAYE. Kate Green/Getty Images

Announcing the news on her Instagram Stories, Swift wrote: "Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I’ve been so excited about: we’re adding 5 incredible artists to our 5 Wembley shows, going on right before Paramore.

"I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and I think they’ll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium. Go check out their music if you haven’t already. Gonna be a fun 5 nights."

More like this

Aside from American-born SOFIA ISELLA, the rest of this newly announced line-up are all Brits, so it's likely set to be a grand return to home soil for the rest of the acts.

Of course, RAYE has skyrocketed to worldwide success more recently, having made history at the BRIT Awards by winning six out of her seven nominated awards on the night.

Swift's return to London are her final UK tour dates (for now, at least), and mean that she would have performed for eight nights in total at Wembley Stadium, marking the most nights she's played in any city during this tour.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The tour itself is a whopping musical affair fit for any Swiftie, as each show is approximately three and a half hours with a setlist of 44 songs that span her various eras over the years.

The songs themselves are divided into 10 acts to represent each distinct era of Swift's, spanning from her 2006-2009 Debut Era through to her 2020-2022 Folklore Era.

While many fans who missed out on tickets may be wondering just how they can secure a ticket for themselves, have no fear, as there's still the possibility of seeing Swift on stage, with tickets available on Seat Unique or Daimani.

Advertisement

For more great ticketing guides, take a look at how to get cheap concert tickets, how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, and how does the American Express pre-sale work. And don't forget about Sabrina Carpenter final ticket sale.