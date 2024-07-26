With glowing reviews such as this one from Billboard: "The most dominant artist in popular music has used this live run to reflect on the various iterations of her career to date, and the achievement is often staggering, with costume changes, set-piece upheaval, vulnerable moments in a crowd of thousands and sing-alongs that will rival the scope of any tour this year". It's no surprise that The Eras Tour has already broken records, becoming the highest-grossing tour by a woman and second highest-grossing tour overall.

So how can you be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience?

With Ticketmaster selling out of The Eras Tour London tickets, the Going Out team turns to reputable VIP and hospitality ticket sites, Seat Unique and Daimani. Seat Unique offers VIP access to worldwide live events, such as Dua Lipa tickets and Anthony Joshua tickets, and the ticketing site boasts an impressive 4.4 star rating on Trustpilot. Similarly, Daimani hosts VIP and hospitality tickets for sporting, music and cultural events in Italy, New York, Paris, London and more. Daimani has a 4.7 star rating on Trustpilot and doesn't charge any service fees or other costs related to your purchase.

Are you ready to make Sparks Fly? Here's how to get your hands on Swift London tickets.

Taylor Swift. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

If you're yet to secure tickets to the tour on everybody's lips, The Eras Tour, and if the Disney Plus release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie isn't quite cutting it, we know how to secure last-minute tickets to Swift's London concerts.

How long is Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour?

With 11 original studio albums, four re-recorded albums, five EPs, and four live albums, the Blank Space singer certainly has plenty of songs to fill a headline concert.

But just how long is an Eras Tour concert? Each The Eras Tour show is three and a half hours long, made up with a set list of 44 songs divided into 10 distinct acts that represent Swift's various eras.

How much are Taylor Swift VIP tickets?

Taylor Swift. Photo by Noam Galai/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As you might expect, with The Eras Tour London tickets already sold out, hospitality and VIP tickets are quite expensive. Although hospitality tickets provide a more special experience in comparison to the standard ticket, it's important to know you're getting your money's worth.

At the time of writing (Friday 26th July), Seat Unique hospitality tickets will set you back from £2,999, and Daimani hospitality tickets will cost from £1,437. So what does this get you?

At Seat Unique, you can get a Shared Box for £2,999, which will secure you: shared use of an eight seater box, views of the big screen, complimentary beers, paired wines and Prosecco, pre-concert full catering menu with light bites served throughout, comfortable seats, private bathroom, personal host, and fast track exit.

Also at Seat Unique, there's a Private Box for £3,999, which is the same as above except with a private eight seater box.

At Daimani, there's Club Wembley tickets from £1,437, which gives you a premium and padded seat, early access, lounge food as well as premium dining options available throughout the concert, and access to bars.

How to get The Eras Tour tickets for London's August 2024 concerts

Don't think Would've, Could've, Should've when it comes to securing The Eras Tour tickets! Hospitality tickets from Seat Unique and Daimani are on sale right now, so snap them up while you can.

