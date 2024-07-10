Training Season is certainly over for Lipa; even before her Glastonbury 2024 performance, the English and Albanian singer was a global pop powerhouse.

Lipa has won three Grammy Awards and seven BRIT awards, and her third album, Radical Optimism, went straight to the top of the charts in 11 countries. In the UK, Radical Optimism was the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 with the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021.

However, Radical Optimism wasn't Lipa's first big success. This Digital Writer's favourite album of lockdown was Future Nostalgia (dancing along to Physical and Hallucinate certainly aided her mood during the pandemic!), and Future Nostalgia became the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 back in 2021.

So, let's find out how to secure pre-sale tickets to see the pop star live in 2025.

Buy Dua Lipa tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Dua Lipa performing in 2025?

Dua Lipa. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Speaking about her upcoming concert, Lipa said: "There couldn't be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I'll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year."

So, when will the New Rules singer perform at the London stadium? Let's find out.

20th Jun 2025 — Wembley Stadium, London

How much does it cost to see Dua Lipa at Wembley Stadium?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 10th July), ticket prices for Lipa's Wembley Stadium concert haven't been confirmed. However, the singer is performing at the Royal Albert Hall in October this year, and tickets for that show started from £53, not including the booking fee.

Buy Dua Lipa tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there Dua Lipa VIP and Hospitality tickets for Wembley Stadium?

Dua Lipa. Photo by Ki Price/WireImage via Getty Images

Yes!

VIP and Hospitality Packages site, Seat Unique, has pulled through with special tickets for Lipa at Wembley Stadium. These tickets are brilliant if you're looking to make the concert experience even more memorable.

At the time of writing (Wednesday 10th July), specific details for the Lipa hospitality package haven't been announced, but you can register your interest on the website now.

Check out Dua Lipa hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Dua Lipa Wembley Stadium 2025 tickets

Ok, you know the venue, you know the date, you have a ballpark ticket price in your head, but when do Lipa tickets actually go on sale?

O2 Priority pre-sale will take place this morning (Wednesday 10th July) at 10am.

General on sale will happen two days later (Friday 12th July) also at 10am.

Buy Dua Lipa tickets at Ticketmaster

