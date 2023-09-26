Writing on Instagram, Swift said: "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon."

She continued: "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theatres in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

However, on Tuesday (26th September), Swift shared the news that the film will be released in more than 100 countries, including the UK.

So, when will it be released and how can you watch it? Read on for everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour. AMC

Swift has now confirmed that the Eras Tour movie will be heading to the UK on 13th October 2023.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Swift wrote: "The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!

"Tickets available now at www.TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theaters website!"

How to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film in the UK

The film will be shown at cinemas across the UK and, while the release date might still be a little way off, you can actually book from now - tickets are £20 each.

Tickets are on sale for UK viewers at TSTheErasTourFilm.com - or, alternatively, you can check your local cinema for tickets.

What is The Eras Tour film?

The Eras Tour Concert Film is expected to showcase Swift's ambitious Eras Tour, which includes songs from across her career to date.

The official AMC synopsis for the film reads: "Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour that Ben Sisario of The New York Times called 'A Cultural Juggernaut'.

"Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!"

A trailer for the Eras Tour film has also been released, which you can watch below:

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is out in UK and US cinemas on 13th October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

