Currently on a break, the show will get back on the road in November for dates in Argentina and Brazil, while performances are scheduled for 2024 in Japan, Singapore, Australia, the UK and numerous other European countries.

Recently, fans began to speculate that an official Eras Tour music film was in the works, after Swift was spotted with camera crews at various concerts – and now the star herself has confirmed it.

Writing on Instagram, Swift said: "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon.

"Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theatres in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

A trailer for the Eras Tour film is available to watch now:

At the time of writing, a cinema release for the Eras Tour film has only been confirmed for the United States, Canada and Mexico, with no details yet on whether it will get the big screen treatment here in the UK.

Notably, US cinema chain AMC says it has "bolstered its ticket server capacity" in anticipation of high demand, following Ticketmaster's controversial crash in 2022 when Eras Tour live tickets went on sale.

Swift has produced companion films to previous stadium tours for 1989 and Reputation, with the latter currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is out in US cinemas on 13th October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

