The American singer-songwriter began her Eras Tour in March this year in Arizona, and has been making her way across America ever since, most recently performing in Pennsylvania on Saturday 17th June. The Eras Tour is a celebration of all of Swift's studio albums to date, including the four studio albums she has released since her last world tour in 2018 — Lover, the Grammy award winning Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights. With a career that has spanned almost two decades, there are plenty of hits that Swift fans will be treated to on the tour, such as Fearless, You Belong With Me, and Love Story.

Did you know You Belong With Me was written about Taylor Swift fans getting our hands on tour tickets? We kid, of course, but if there's something we want with all of our body and soul, it's Eras Tour tickets in our hands.

In July this year, the 33-year-old will release Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which features guest appearances from the incredible Hayley Williams of Paramore, and Fall Out Boy. But before that, however, you can sign-up to pre-register for Swift's UK tour.

Announcing the brand-new international tour dates on Twitter, which include the UK, Japan, Australia, and Europe, Swift said: "Excuse me hi I have something to say. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

Is Taylor Swift doing a UK tour?

It's the news Swifties have been waiting for since the Blank Page singer announced the Eras Tour: Swift will be embarking on a UK tour from June 2024.

The pop sensation will play nine shows in the UK and Ireland, beginning in Edinburgh and closing in Dublin, with sets in Liverpool, Cardiff, and London confirmed, too. There's also a Taylor Swift-sized gap in the Glastonbury line-up, and fans are speculating that the pop star could claim the headline slot.

Now, to the task at hand, here's how to register for Taylor Swift UK tour tickets.

What is Taylor Swift Eras UK tour registration?

Following a turbulent ticket release for the American Eras Tour dates, registration has been introduced to help fans secure Swift tickets. The idea is to get tickets in the hands of actual fans, rather than opportunist re-sellers or even bots.

Although registration doesn't guarantee you'll be able to buy Eras Tour tickets, it certainly gives you a helping hand. Following registration, a certain number of fans will get access to the sale, whereas others will be put on a waitlist until (and if) more tickets become available. Neither category are guaranteed tickets as, like all ticket releases, they are on a first-come first-served basis.

Registration is open right now until tomorrow (Thursday 22nd June) at 23:59. Let's find out how to register.

How to register for Taylor Swift UK Eras 2024 tour

Let's go, Swifties! Step one, fill in the form on the Ticketmaster site with your details: you must register with the email address already connected to your Ticketmaster account, and if you don't already have an account, be sure to create one. A Ticketmaster account will come in handy for future concerts, too, as it makes the checkout process swifter. Once registered, you'll receive a confirmation email.

Stage two: Ticketmaster will then authenticate your registration. You'll either be added to the sale or put on the waitlist.

Next up, on Wednesday 5th July, you'll receive an email from AEG Presents stating whether you're on the sale or waitlist category — on sale group, you'll receive a purchase link and an access code a day before the on-sale date; waitlist group, you'll receive an invite if tickets become available. Neither group are guaranteed tickets as, like we said before, it's a first-come first-served basis.

How to get Taylor Swift UK tour tickets — top tips and our expert advice

Now, for some words of wisdom which will help Swifties secure concert tickets, whether that be Swift tickets or favourite artist. Make sure you have a Ticketmaster account which is set up with all of your details and card information, this will make the checkout process easier and quicker, and will stop you fumbling around to add it at the last minute — potentially losing your tickets, and definitely causing you stress!

Use the Ticketmaster app and website, but avoid opening multiple browsers. This is because Ticketmaster will only let you make one booking at a time, plus, you might miss out on tickets when you're flicking between the tabs, and it could slow down your connectivity, too.

Head over to the sale between five and 10 minutes before it actually starts, for example, if the tickets are released at 9am, be sure to open the page at around 8:50am. Under no circumstances do you refresh the page — the time it takes for you to be booted to the back of the queue is miniscule, but the disappointment could last for months.

For more top tips, check out our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets guides. Good luck, Swifties, we hope your Wi-Fi is as secure as your love for Taylor, and you manage to bag tickets.

