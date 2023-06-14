The electronic dance music band were formed back in 1990 by keyboardist Liam Howlett; Howlett enlisted singer Keith Flint, keyboard player Leeroy Thornhill, and vocalists Maxim and Sharky (who also acted as the bands MC and dancer, respectively) to create The Prodigy’s original line-up.

Hot off the heels of their Parklife festival set, The Prodigy have announced a UK tour. The sometimes controversial but always energetic band are a once-in-a-lifetime live act (Q magazine didn’t name them as one of the 50 bands to see before you die for nothing, you know), and we know how to secure tickets to see them live this year.

The band are often credited with pioneering the genre big beat, and they emerged during the UK’s underground rave scene with the singles Charly and Everybody in the Place reaching the UK top five.

While Music for the Jilted Generation was critically well-received, it was 1997’s The Fat of the Land which gave The Prodigy their commercial success. The album reached number one in 16 countries, and produced the UK number one singles Firestarter, Breathe, and Smack My B**ch Up. This third album also helped secure The Prodigy’s headlining slots at both Lollapalooza and Glastonbury Festival on its opening night.

It’ll come as no surprise to fans of The Prodigy that the electronic dance collective are award winners - the band have won two Brit awards for the Best British Dance Act, three MTV Video Music awards, and two Kerrang! awards, just to name a few, and have secured two Grammy award nominations.

Buy The Prodigy tickets at Ticketmaster

The Prodigy are best played loud, but when you're on the move, this isn't always possible. So here are the best AirPods alternatives to listen to Voodoo People and more tracks.

Will The Prodigy tour again?

Following the death of the incredible The Prodigy vocalist and dancer, Keith Flint, the remaining 2019 tour dates were cancelled. In 2022, The Prodigy announced they would return to the stage with a UK tour to mark the 25th anniversary of The Fat of the Land.

Speaking to culture website NME, Liam Howlett said of the tour: “We really felt the crowd were there to support us and give us the energy back, and we are eternally grateful for that. It was highly emotional and very special. Flinty will never leave us; he is embedded deep in the soul of this band and his energy will be felt in the music and through us onstage. That’s what I know and feel.”

Buy The Prodigy tickets at Ticketmaster

The Prodigy are heading on a seven-date tour of the UK at the end of this year. Let’s find out if they’re visiting a city near you.

How much are tickets to The Prodigy?

At the time of writing, seated tickets to The Prodigy start from £39.50 and standing tickets start from £49.50. It’s worth noting that this doesn’t include a booking fee, and ticket prices will vary depending on the venue, for example, London’s Alexandra Palace only has standing room, and these tickets start from £55.

Buy The Prodigy tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get The Prodigy UK 2023 tour tickets

Pre-sale tickets for Glasgow, Manchester, and Leeds are live right now, having been released at 9:30am this morning (Wednesday 14th June). Glasgow has an arena pre-sale, whereas Manchester and Leeds have a Three pre-sale.

General on sale for all venues will take place on Friday 16th June, also at 9:30am.

Buy The Prodigy tickets at Ticketmaster

