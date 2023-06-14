Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, better known by her stage name Little Simz, has given us world-class tunes like Selfish and Venom, as well as five studio albums. The British rapper first began making music and uploading it to SoundCloud — as all the great emerging artists do — as a teenager. At just 20, she had created several mixtapes and EPs, and decided to form her own label Age 101 to release her debut EP, E.D.G.E.

Following her set at Manchester’s Parklife festival, Little Simz announced on Monday that she’d be playing four UK-wide venues towards the end of the year, and to say we’re excited would be an understatement.

In 2015, after winning the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award at BBC DJ Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide Awards, Little Simz dropped her debut full-length album, A Curious Tale Of Trials + Persons. Stillness in Wonderland followed the year after, then came our favourite Little Simz album to date, Grey Area. Grey Area was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize in 2019, and won the Best Album award at both the Ivor Novello Awards and the NME Awards.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz’s fourth album, came in 2021, and was coveted by many publications as being the best album of that year. The album earned her a Brit Award for Best New Artist and a Libera Award for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record, and Little Simz finally got her hands on the Mercury Prize in 2022. Our personal favourite track from that album is Woman featuring the wonderful Cleo Sol.

More like this

As well as her musical talents, Little Simz has starred in the revival of Top Boy on Netflix.

It’s worth mentioning that Little Simz is an independent artist, so the success she’s achieved is no small feat.

Buy Little Simz tickets at Ticketmaster

How do you like to listen to Little Simz? If your streaming service of choice is due for a switch-up, take a look at our Spotify vs Apple Music and Spotify vs Amazon Music guides.

When did No Thank You come out?

Photo by Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA Photo by Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Little Simz’s fifth album, No Thank You, was released to critical acclaim in 2022, but its initial release was very understated and came as a surprise to fans, who were expecting its release in 2023.

On the 10th December last year, Little Simz shared the album’s release date, track list, cover art, and producer, then subtly released the record to streaming services at midnight two days later.

Buy Little Simz tickets at Ticketmaster

Take a look at the best AirPods alternatives to up your wireless listening game.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Little Simz touring in 2023?

Little Simz’s UK tour will begin in November this year, and she’ll visit four venues, closing the tour at London’s Alexandra Palace. You can find the full UK tour schedule below. See if the singer is coming to a city near you!

Full list of UK tour dates and venues for Little Simz: 6 Nov 2023 — Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

7 Nov 2023 — Glasgow, O2 Academy

9 Nov 2023 — Birmingham, O2 Academy

10 Nov 2023 — London, Alexandra Palace

How much will Little Simz tickets be?

At the time of writing, general admission to a Little Simz concert will set you back £32.50, not including the booking fee. All of the venues Little Simz is playing at has standing room only, with some venues having a balcony, so be sure to bear that in mind when you're booking tickets.

Buy Little Simz tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Little Simz UK tour 2023 tickets

Pre-sale tickets for Little Simz’s UK tour are on sale right now for the Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham dates. They were released this morning (Wednesday 14th June) at 10am.

General on-sale tickets for all UK dates, now including the London date, will take place on Friday 16th June at 10am.

Buy Little Simz tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Stay up to date with our Going Out section for the latest live music events, such as the best UK festivals to visit this year.