This achievement makes her the first artist to score six No. 1 album debuts, with over 1 million units sold in history.

The new record beats the first-week sales of the original 1989, making it the first Taylor Version to score a bigger debut than the original.

The reworked 1989 also had the biggest album sales week of 2023, surpassing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights, and giving her the three top selling albums of the year.

The records don’t stop there, however, as she is also the first female artist to score 13 No. 1 album debuts on the Billboard 200.

Swift has also broken records on the music streaming services, becoming Spotify’s most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify’s history when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was released on 27th October.

Taylor Swift on stage during her Eras tour. Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The reworked 1989 includes all songs from the original album, as well as five new vault tracks, which are Is It Over Now?, Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk, Suburban Legends and Sl*t!

1989 was originally released in 2014 and featured hit songs Bad Blood, Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams, Blank Space and Style.

Swift announced the re-release of the album during closing night of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles back in August.

She is also expected to release re-records of 2017’s Reputation album and her 2006 debut Taylor Swift.

