Taylor's extensive back catalogue has left her loyal followers pondering if their favourite song will be included in the show.

So, here at RadioTimes.com, we have put together a list of everything that will reportedly be included in the film.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour setlist 2023

Taylor Swift in the Eras Tour film. AMC

It would actually be easier to list which songs Taylor didn’t perform during her show!

The setlist - which contains the entirety of her debut album - is a three-hour marathon which is typically divided into parts, each marked by Taylor's different albums.

First comes Lover, then Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, a brief acoustic set, and then it finishes off with Midnights.

All that accumulates in 45 songs - which can be seen below:

Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need To Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

'Tis The Damn Season

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne Problems

Tolerate It

...Ready For It

Delicate

Don't Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Enchanted

Long Live (added after Speak Now (Taylor's Version) dropped)

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

The 1 (swapped in for invisible string)

Betty

The Last Great American Dynasty

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

Cardigan

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise songs! She plays two at each show.

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Which songs will be included in The Eras Tour film?

Good news! Most of the songs on the setlist will be included in the film.

However, there may be a few changes.

The Eras film was shot between 3rd-5th August this summer, which means Taylor was performing in Los Angeles’s So-Fi Stadium.

During these gigs, she performed six different surprise songs that could be featured in the film: You're On Your Own, Kid, I Can See You, Maroon, Our Song, You Are In Love, and Death by A Thousand Cuts.

In addition to the 43 listed above, two of these songs will be shown during the film.

Taylor Swift. Getty Images

Will The Eras Tour film feature surprise songs?

Of the six potential surprise songs that could have been featured in the film, the two to make the cut are Our Song, a track off her 2006 self-titled debut studio album; and You're Own Your Own Kid, a track from her most recent album, Midnights.

Which songs will be cut from the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film?

A couple of songs that Taylor had performed during the So-Fi dates are reportedly missing from the film: Archer, and No Body, No Crime, which she performed with her support act, HAIM.

A third song, Long Live, wasn't exactly shown in the film, but was featured during the credits.

Other viewers noted that Tis the Damn Season, Cardigan and Wildest Dreams were not shown.

Prior to the premiere, there was some speculation that the film's PG-13 rating for “some strong language and suggestive material” would alter the setlist... but as far as we know, Champagne Problems, Betty, and All Too Well (10 Minute Version), which all include an F-bomb, are still in the movie, although moments may have been cropped to get around the 'no swearing' rule!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is out in UK and US cinemas on 13th October 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

