However, Taylor has now made her fans' Wildest Dreams come true by announcing that a filmed version of the Eras tour will be released in cinemas worldwide, allowing anyone who missed out on Eras tour tickets during this Cruel Summer the opportunity to see the concert in HD.

The recording took place during the first three of six shows that Taylor played at the SoFi stadium in California in August 2023, and is directed by Sam Wrench. The film runtime will be 165 minutes, a shorter length than the 44 song, three hour-long Eras Tour setlist. Despite the shorter runtime, there's no doubt that the film will feel Timeless, so there's no need for any Bad Blood.

Our favourite blondie is no stranger to the film industry. In the past couple of years she’s played a starring role in blockbuster Amsterdam and released an original song for the hit film Where the Crawdads Sing, not to mention her Grammy award-winning music video/short film All Too Well (10 minute version).

She's also released a filmed version of her Reputation tour, as well as the behind-the-scenes Miss Americana documentary, which has the power to turn anyone into a Swiftie (trust us).

If you weren’t fortunate enough to get Eras tour tickets like this RadioTimes.com writer (sorry), you can still enjoy seeing Taylor performing her most ambitious tour yet. Are you Ready For It?

Here at RadioTimes.com HQ, we're always up to date with the latest events. Check out our top tips on how to get tickets to The Vaccines, and our roundup of the best immersive experiences in London.

When will the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film be released?

Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Miss Americana has announced that the Eras Tour film will be released globally on Friday 13th October and will play in over 100 different countries.

Buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film at Odeon

Where can I watch Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film?

If you're looking for tickets to Taylor's latest cinematic concert screening - I Know Places. Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film will be screened at four different UK cinema branches; Everyman, Odeon, Curzon and Vue. Check individual cinema listings for the dates and times that best suit you.

More like this

Buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film at Odeon

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film tickets?

Although the film won't be released until 13th October, you can buy tickets online now on the websites of any of the four cinemas showing the film.

Buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film at Odeon

How much are Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film tickets?

Ticket prices will vary slightly depending on the date, time and location of the screening, but you can expect an average cost of around £20 per ticket - a significant discount from a ticket to the concert itself. Perhaps it pays to be a Girl At Home after all.

Buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film at Odeon

Advertisement

If you like to blast your favourite Taylor Swift songs at top volume, be sure to take a look at the best DAB radios guide and the Sonos Move 2 release date page.