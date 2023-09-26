The Vaccines began as a quartet in London back in 2009; the original line-up consisted of singer Justin Young, Freddie Cowan on the guitar, Árni Árnason on bass, and drummer Pete Robertson.

The West London band released their debut single Post Break-Up Sex in 2011, and their debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? came that same year. That album shaped our whole personality — to say the least — and festival bangers such as Wetsuit, All In White, and If You Wanna will always have a special place in our Spotify playlists.

In 2012, The Vaccines released their follow-up album, Come Of Age, which embraced 1960s pop and produced the tunes I Always Knew and Teenage Icon. The BRIT Award nominated band then went on to release English Graffiti and Combat Sports, before undergoing a line-up refresh.

The Vaccines returned in 2021 with the disco-rock album, Back In Love City, and the band's current line-up consists of Young, Árnason, Timothy Lanham on guitar and keys, and drummer Yoann Intonti.

Fans will have noticed recently that the indie rockers have released details of their sixth album, Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations, and even shared a single from the album: Heartbreak Kid. Here's how to snap-up tickets to see The Vaccines live.

Are The Vaccines going on tour in 2024?

Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The Vaccines are heading on a 14-date UK tour early next year. To find out if The Vaccines are coming to a venue near you, here is the complete list of UK dates and venues.

How to get The Vaccines UK tour tickets

Pre-sale tickets for The Vaccines are on sale right now, having been released at 9am this morning (Tuesday 26th September).

General on sale for The Vaccines UK tour will take place a couple of days later on Friday 29th September, also at 9am.

For the latest ticketing news, such as Simply Red tickets, Jason Derulo tickets, and Take That tickets, be sure to stay up to date with RadioTimes.com's Going Out section.