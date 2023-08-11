Plus, with Scarefest activities running throughout the park’s opening hours, there is plenty of time to enjoy the spooky attractions as well as themed areas like CBeebies Land and Sharkbait Reef by Sea Life.

The RadioTimes.com Going Out team are in the business of treats not tricks, and one of those treats is how to do the things you love for less, just take a look at our how to get cheap theatre tickets, how to get cheap cinema tickets, and how to get cheap concert tickets guides. So, without further ado, here’s how to secure Alton Towers Scarefest tickets with a discount, too.

What is Alton Towers Scarefest?

Alton Towers Scarefest via Merlin Entertainment. Alton Towers Scarefest via Merlin Entertainment

Scarefest at Alton Towers is an award-winning annual event which sees the Stoke-on-Trent theme park transformed into a labyrinth of Scare Mazes, spine-tingling live shows, and more. During Scarefest, you can take on the rides in the dark — will you be brave enough to tackle the six-storey high Wicker Man which bursts into flames as you descend? Or how about plummeting into the pitch black while riding Oblivion? There’s also family-friendly Halloween events, such as Halloween characters’ live performances at a playground.

Perhaps one of the most exciting places to be at this year’s Scarefest is The Alton Towers Dungeon. The 45-minute experience takes you through five shows, including The Haunting, where you’ll take refuge in an abandoned cottage, and The Highwayman, where you’ll meet the most cunning highwaymen who are taking refuge in the dungeon, as well as a boat ride. The Black River Boat Ride takes you beneath Alton Towers to experience the terrifying dungeon residents and the less-than-lovely smells.

Here's how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets and how to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets. Plus, Thorpe Park has its very own Halloween events, and you can bag Fright Night tickets here.

When is Scarefest 2023?

Scarefest at Alton Towers will take place on Saturday 7th October and Sunday 8th October, then it will run from Friday 13th October until Tuesday 31st October. If you’re superstitious, like some of the RadioTimes.com team are, Friday 13th October could be an interesting day to test your nerve at Scarefest…

How long is Alton Towers open during Scarefest?

Unlike Thorpe Park’s Fright Night which begins its spooky activities from 3pm, Scarefest will take place during Alton Towers’ opening times, from 10am until 9pm, giving you a whole 11-hours of terrifying treats.

If you’d like to visit Alton Towers but wouldn’t like to take part in Scarefest, you can still enjoy the 40 rides and attractions, as well as 10 themed areas, such as The World of David Walliams, and rides for little ones like the Night Garden Magical Boat Ride.

How to get Alton Towers Scarefest 2023 tickets

Alton Towers Scarefest via Merlin Entertainment. Alton Towers Scarefest via Merlin Entertainment

If you’re anything like the RadioTimes.com team, at the first sight of rain, you’ll already begin planning your autumnal activities. Luckily, Scarefest at Alton Towers tickets are on sale now.

You can buy a day pass ticket for £44 if you book in advance or £68 if you purchase on the day, and this will get you access to all Scarefest activities, including the rides.

The Alton Towers Dungeon is an additional attraction, and this will set you back £9 if you pre-book online or £11 on the day. If you’re keen to make the most of your spooky day out, we would recommend adding the dungeon to your list.

Buy Scarefest tickets from £68 £44 (save £22 or 35%) at Alton Towers

