With the theme park in darkness, scares are lurking at each corner; the terrifying Scare Zones encompass your wildest fears, and twisted Scare Mazes feature live actors who are partial to chasing you through the labyrinth. There’s also captivating shows to sink your fangs into. So what are you waiting for? Grab your fellow thrill-seeking friends and family, and head down to Thorpe Park in Surrey.

Tickets for Thorpe Park’s Fright Night are on sale right now, and although the spooky season might seem a little while away, it’ll creep up on you before you know it, so be sure to book tickets as soon as you’re able.

Buy Fright Night tickets from £64 £39 (save £25 or 39%) at Thorpe Park

Can't wait until October to get your spook on? Luckily the RadioTimes.com Going Out team have found plenty of terrifying activities which happen all year round like best UK zombie experiences, best London escape rooms, and best immersive experiences.

What is Thorpe Park’s Fright Night?

Thorpe Park Fright Night via Merlin Entertainment. Thorpe Park Fright Night via Merlin Entertainment

Fright Night is an annual event held at Thorpe Park that transports visitors to all things spooky. At this year’s event, park-goers will be tricked and treated to Scare Zones, free-flow zones which promise special effects and live actors to create a truly immersive atmosphere, and Scare Mazes: three indoor mazes with live actors, including a terrifying maze which is brand-new for 2023. There are also spooky shows, and the chance to ride the attractions after the sun has gone down.

More like this

Buy Fright Night tickets from £64 £39 (save £25 or 39%) at Thorpe Park

Do you to hear the gruesome history of a city? Then check out the best York ghost tours, best Edinburgh ghost tours, and top London walking tours.

When is Thorpe Park’s Fright Night 2023?

Fright Night at Thorpe Park takes place in just under two months time, from Friday 6th October until Tuesday 31st October. You’ll have almost the whole month of October to round-up your most fearless friends and family and head on down to the theme park.

What time does Fright Night start at Thorpe Park?

Fright Night begins at 3pm each day between Friday 6th October and Tuesday 31st October. With the sun setting at around 6pm in October, this gives you a couple of hours to test your bravery in the daylight before seeing if you’re tough enough to survive the rides and Scare Zones in the darkness.

Buy Fright Night tickets from £64 £39 (save £25 or 39%) at Thorpe Park

Sign-up to our free newsletter for plenty of weekend inspiration, such as best UK water sports and water activities and best UK steam train experiences.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Fright Night tickets 2023

Thorpe Park Fright Night via Merlin Entertainment. Thorpe Park Fright Night via Merlin Entertainment

Tickets for Fright Night 2023 are on sale now. Fright Night entry tickets will set you back £39 if you pre-book or £64 on the day, and this ticket gets you Thorpe Park entry from 10am, access to over 30 rides and attractions, as well as to Scare Zones and shows, plus Return Guarantee cover.

The Fright Night entry and Scare Mazes tickets cost £63 when you pre-book or £88 on the day. These slightly more expensive tickets guarantee you all of the above attractions, plus entry to all three Scare Mazes.

Do you have to pay extra for Fright Night at Thorpe Park?

If you go down to the Thorpe Park Fright Night today, you’re sure of a big surprise, but the price of a ticket won’t be one of them. Each Fright Night ticket option comes with park entry, from 10am until 9pm, with the Fright Night spookiness beginning from 3pm.

Buy Fright Night tickets from £64 £39 (save £25 or 39%) at Thorpe Park

If you're planning on visiting a theme park this month, be sure to read our guides on how to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets, how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets, and how to get cheap Chessington World of Adventures tickets.

Advertisement

Looking for activities to do with your family? These are the best UK family days out.