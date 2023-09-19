The RadioTimes.com Going Out team are something of spooky connoisseurs (it helps being massive horror movie fans), so if you’re on the lookout for terrifying activities to experience in the run up to Halloween, look no further than our best UK dungeons, best UK zombie experiences, and best UK Halloween events guides. Plus, we’ve put together handy explainers to tell you how to snap up Fright Night tickets and Scarefest tickets at two of the UK’s biggest theme parks.

What is the SAW: Escape Experience?

SAW: Escape Experience London. SAW: Escape Experience London

SAW: Escape Experience is brought to you in collaboration with Lionsgate, Twisted Pictures, and The Path Entertainment Group, and it deposits you in the horrifying SAW universe.

The rules of the game have been made very clear… The escape room incorporates state of the art technology, theatrical sound, lighting, actors, and immersive sets to make the SAW: Escape Experience as realistic as possible. Those who dare to play will have the choice between the Spiral and Jigsaw routes; both routes are the same length and are just as mentally challenging, however, the games and locations differ, with the Spiral option being more physically demanding.

The Spiral route requires players to crawl and it includes flashing lights, strobe lights and smoke amongst other special effects, loud music and scenes of simulated torture — you know, the usual in a day of the life of Jigsaw. The Jigsaw route is designed to be more accessible, and it accommodates wheelchair users - just be sure to contact the box office when you book your tickets.

On your arrival at SAW: Escape Experience, you will be split into teams of up to six people. In your teams, you’ll be launched into a series of heart-racing games which will put your morality and bravery to the test. You’ll also get the opportunity to help or hinder other teams to avoid Jigsaw’s punishment, just like the infamous SAW II movie.

Once you’ve completed the SAW: Escape Experience, you’ll get the opportunity to head on down to The Traproom: a SAW-themed bar serving blood bags and syringe cocktails — delicious!

Where is the SAW: Escape Experience in London?

The SAW: Escape Experience is located in central London at 1 America Square, London, EC3N 2LS. The closest stations are Tower Hill Station, for the Circle, District, and DLR, and Fenchurch Street Station, for railway services. Both stations are only a five-minute walk away.

When is the SAW: Escape Experience in London until?

SAW: Escape Experience London. SAW: Escape Experience London

Do you want to play a game? Brave players have from now until the 4th November 2023 to experience the SAW-themed escape room. For the Halloween season, SAW: Escape Experience is running a series of late-night parties on the 21st, 28th and 31st October.

Although SAW: Escape Experience will be concluding its terrifying run on 4th November, there are plenty of best London escape rooms you and your thrill-seeking friends can get involved in.

How long does SAW: Escape Experience take?

The SAW: Escape Experience is approximately 70-minutes long, and the team behind the experience recommends you arrive 10-minutes before your allocated start time. As we mentioned earlier, there’s a bar at the end of the escape room, so be sure to clear your schedule for a well-deserved drink; you might need a few-minutes to decompress, too.

How old do you have to be for SAW: Escape Experience?

You must be 16 or over to take part in the SAW: Escape Experience, and 16 and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by an 18 or over adult. The age restriction is mostly due to the special effects such as flashing lights, strobe lights, smoke, and loud sounds, as well as scenes of stimulated torture.

How much do SAW: Escape Experience tickets cost?

At the time of writing, tickets for SAW: Escape Experience are priced from £29, and the after-dark, late-night parties are priced from £59.

How to get SAW: Escape Experience tickets

SAW: Escape Experience London. SAW: Escape Experience London

Tickets for SAW: Escape Experience must be pre-booked as the escape room doesn’t take walk-ins. There are a couple of ways to buy tickets for this gruesome experience, such as via the official SAW: Escape Experience website and experience gift websites, like Red Letter Days and Virgin Experience Days, which also offer something a little extra, too.

Red Letter Days is offering the SAW: Escape Experience with a two course meal at Mr White's English Chophouse for two, where you can toast to making it out of Jigsaw’s traps in one piece.

Virgin Experience Days has the SAW: Escape Experience in London for two at a peak time, so you and your fellow thrill-seeker can experience the games together.

Wowcher also has up to 66 per cent off the SAW: Escape Experience when you can buy six tickets for the gory games for £99 instead of £294. The deals site also has savings on tickets for two people and for four people.

Game over.

