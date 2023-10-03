It follows Kramer as he travels to Mexico to undergo an operation that he has been told will miraculously cure his advanced cancer, only for him to unleash some of his familiar sadistic games when he discovers he's been scammed by conmen.

Of course, with the film taking place earlier in the timeline, that means that the waters have been slightly muddied when it comes to the series chronology – so if you need a little help planning your Saw movie marathon, we've provided a handy list below as to the best way to watch the movies.

Read on to find out how to watch the Saw films both chronologically and in release order.

Saw movies in chronological order: Where does Saw X fit in the timeline?

Saw X. Alexandro Bolaños Escamilla

Watching the Saw films in chronological order is actually rather a tricky task – in large part due to the fact that many of the later films in the franchise include flashbacks to earlier in the timeline.

This is not noticeable in the case of Jigsaw (the eighth film in the franchise), which takes place both after the events of Saw 3D and before the events of the very first film.

Therefore, if you were truly to watch the films in chronological order, you'd have to splice each of them into different parts – but given that's far more hassle than it's worth, we've instead provided the closest thing to a chronological order below.

We recommend that it would be more rewarding to watch Jigsaw in the order it was released – although, if you're already familiar with the films, there's no harm in sticking it at the beginning instead.

It's also worth noting that the events of Saw III and Saw IV actually occur simultaneously – with each film ending with the same key scene – so we've put them side by side in the below list.

However, unless you want to be a complete maverick and watch them both on separate screens at the same time, you'd be best to just stick with Saw III first.

Saw X is, therefore, the first entry in the franchise which takes place entirely in flashback form, with the events unfolding taking place roughly three weeks after the events of Saw, and therefore serving as an 'in-between-quel' rather than a prequel or a sequel.

Saw (2004)

(2004) Saw X (2023)

(2023) Saw II (2005)

(2005) Saw III (2006)/ Saw IV (2007)

(2006)/ (2007) Saw V (2008)

(2008) S aw VI (2009)

(2009) Saw 3D (2010)

(2010) Jigsaw* (2017)

(2017) Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

How to watch the Saw movies in release order

If you'd rather just watch them in the more simple release date order, you can check that out below:

Saw (2004)

(2004) Saw II (2005)

(2005) Saw III (2006)

(2006) Saw IV (2007)

(2007) Saw V (2008)

(2008) S aw VI (2009)

(2009) Saw 3D (2010)

(2010) Jigsaw (2017)

(2017) Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

(2021) Saw X (2023)

Where to watch the Saw movies in the UK

The films are currently available to stream on a variety of platforms – with the first eight entries currently all available on NOW. You can find out the exact streaming details for each film below:

Saw (2004) – Available to stream with a subscription on Netflix, NOW and Lionsgate+ or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(2004) – Available to stream with a subscription on Netflix, NOW and Lionsgate+ or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Saw II (2005) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(2005) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Saw III (2006) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(2006) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Saw IV (2007) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(2007) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Saw V (2008) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW and Prime Video or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube and Google Play

(2008) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW and Prime Video or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube and Google Play S aw VI (2009) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(2009) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Saw 3D (2010) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(2010) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Jigsaw (2017) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(2017) – Available to stream with a subscription on NOW or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) – Available to rent and buy on platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(2021) – Available to rent and buy on platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Saw X (2023) – Currently showing in UK cinemas

Saw X is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

