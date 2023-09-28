As ever, there are all sorts of treats in store for long-term fans – from gruesome traps and showers of blood to Easter eggs and returning characters.

So, if you want to play a game, read on for everything you need to know about how you can watch the film.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The film is arriving imminently in UK cinemas – debuting on Friday 29th September 2023.

That's roughly two and a half years after the previous entry Spiral: From the Book of Saw opened in cinemas in May 2021, and almost six years since Tobin Bell last appeared in the franchise in 2017's Jigsaw.

Is Saw X streaming?

Saw X won't initially be available to view from your own home, with the film getting an exclusive theatrical release to begin with.

However, it seems very likely that Saw X will eventually come to streaming, most likely on NOW - which currently hosts each of the first eight instalments in the franchise.

We'd expect it to arrive roughly six months or so after theatrical release - around March 2024 – but when we hear any more information, we'll let you know.

Saw X plot

Tobin Bell as John Kramer in Saw X. Lionsgate

The film's official synopsis reads: "Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

"Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists."

Saw X cast

The cast is led by franchise icons Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith, who reprise their popular roles as John Kramer and Amanda Young respectively.

They are joined by Norwegian star Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok) as Cecilia Pederson – the person in charge of the fraudulent medical operation – while Steven Brand (Teen Wolf) and Michael Beach (Aquaman) play men who claimed to have previously had the procedure.

Meanwhile, Mexican actors Renata Vaca (Rosario Tijeras), Paulette Hernández (Crown of Tears), Joshua Okamoto (El Club) and Octavio Hinojosa (Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero) play the other victims of John Kramer's latest game.

Saw X trailer

If you're still unsure whether this is a game you want to play, you can check out the trailer below – which teases just some of the deadly traps John Kramer has up his sleeve this time around.

Saw X is in UK cinemas from Friday 29th September 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Like this? You might want to try Dr Death. Available now on Lionsgate+.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.