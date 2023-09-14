The trailer begins with Arthur talking about his new life as a husband, father... and the King of Atlantis, before we see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's villain Black Manta promising that he's "going to kill Aquaman and everything that he holds dear".

As if that wasn't ominous enough, he adds: "I'm going to murder his family and burn his kingdom to ash."

But not one to give up without a fight, Arthur teams up with his reluctant half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to protect his kingdom, with all sorts of underwater battles – and some comedic moments – ensuing as a result.

You can watch the full trailer here:

In the initial trailer teaser, we could see Aquaman riding out of the sea on a seahorse-looking creature, his family home on fire, a mechanical tentacled giant and Aquaman fighting Black Manta.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled to be released on Wednesday 20th December in cinemas on both side of the Atlantic and has so far not been delayed by the ongoing strikes.

Jason Momoa is reprising his role of Aquaman in the film, alongside Amber Heard (Mera) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta).

Ocean Master/Orm actor Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren (Nereus), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry) and Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko) are also set to return.

In between the film's production and now, it was decided the DC cinematic universe was going to be restarted under James Gunn and Peter Safran. It is unknown whether Aquaman will continue beyond this film.

"We have a special relationship… I wish I could say more. I'll always be Aquaman, and there's a lot of evolution for that. So I'm not going anywhere, and it's very exciting," Jason Momoa said following the news.

"Jason always saw Aquaman as a trilogy," Safran said.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit UK cinemas on 29th December. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

