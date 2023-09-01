With season 3 landing on Netflix at the end of August, the jig was finally up for Magne (David Stakston), a teenage boy who has been reincarnated as Thor, the Norse God of thunder.

Instead of taking on the tone of a Marvel movie, the series goes back to its Nordic roots, taking place in the fictional town of Edda. Throughout the show so far, Magne has been on a quest to stop a family known as the Jutuls from causing serious environmental damage, with warm winters and harsh downpours becoming all too common.

Season 3 has seen Magne fall under Saxa’s (Theresa Frostad Eggesbø) spell, with the penultimate episode highlighting growing unrest between his allies.

But can he fix it in time before the show ends once and for all? Read on to find out exactly what happened during the ending of Ragnarok season 3.

Ragnarok season 3 ending explained

As the final episode of Ragnarok season 3 begins, hope is on the horizon. Peace has broken out in Edda after fighting has drawn to a close, with Magne deciding that his exams are more important to focus on than his hammer.

With so much calm, it doesn’t seem as though there’s an awful lot left to do. Saxa still hasn’t messaged Magne back while Iman (Danu Sunth) and Harry (Benjamin Helstad) have chosen to return to their former lives. Magne passes his exams and graduates, with Turid (Henriette Steenstrup) waiting in line to celebrate. While Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli) prepares to move out with Jens (Vebjørn Enger) and reminisce on old times, Magne is a little distracted at his ceremony.

Magne notices Harry outside teaching Hod (Christopher Judge), who previously took an arrow to his eye during a fight. Viewers then see events through Magne’s memories of a Young Thor comic, in which it’s revealed that “The Death of Baldur” actually involves Jens.

The Prophecy looks like it’s about to unfold as Jens takes an arrow to the heart, yet no one at the ceremony notices. Magne cries out for Signy (Billie Barker), finally able to move past the role of Ragnarok. He throws away all of his comics in the hopes of a new beginning, with the notion of Magne moving past his trauma indicating that he might have been imagining things all along.

More like this

How much is in Magne’s head?

In short, a lot. The season 3 finale heavily implies that these scenarios were ones that Magne was imagining playing out in the event of something bad happening to Edda.

After Magne’s initial graduation ceremony scene with Jens, an epic action sequence breaks out involving giants and Laurits, who is communicating with various Gods. In the middle of this, there’s a declaration of possible love from Signy, asking Magne to do his best in exchange for her being his girlfriend.

David Stakston as Magne in Ragnarok Netflix

This is where the visions come in, as viewers watch Magne imagine this as part of Thor’s supposed Prophecy. The idea is that Thor would die, leading to a New World, which essentially would be an improved version of Edda.

It’s essentially a metaphor for Magne finally being able to come to terms with the trauma he has gone through and make a new life for himself without the need for superpowers or comic strips. To back this up, it’s hinted that absolutely everything that has happened across the three seasons has been fictionalised, with Magne’s mother suggesting that he might have had paranoid schizophrenia as a child.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has happened to the Jutuls?

The season 3 finale also hints at what eventually happens to the Jutul family.

Magne’s final turn with his hammer does make the Jutuls fairly scared for their lives, having been caught up in the earlier schoolside battle with the giants. Just before they commit to the fight, Magne manages to persuade them not to. Both Saxa and Fjor make grand attempts to take Magne down before failing, possibly realigning their priorities in terms of what matters most.

Netflix

Though Saxa didn’t succeed in getting Magne’s hammer, the episode shows her to be working with investors and activists to try and make the world a better place going forward. It’s this that suggests that Jutul Industries has turned a corner, perhaps no longer being the villains that Magne has often considered them to be.

At the same time, Fjor is happily coupled up and living with a colleague from work. The Jutul family finally seems to be at peace with the rest of Edda… for now.

Ragnarok season 3 volume 2 is available to stream now on Netflix. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Fantasy hub for more news and features.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.